BEST Center holds two clinics in Quezon City

HOPEFULS as young as five can start building their hoop and volleyball dreams from March 18 when the award-winning Basketball Efficiency Scientific Training (BEST) Center fires off its clinics this month in two venues in Quezon City.

The Ateneo covered courts in Katipunan will be the site of Saturday clinics from March 18 to May 13 with Preparatory Level for students 5 to 8 years old and Levels 1,2, and 3 for nine years old and above.

The classes run from 8 to 11 a.m.

Volleyball clinics are also offered in Levels 1, 2 and 3 on the same dates.

The 3rd Fitness Lab at 12 Scout Lazcano will offer Saturday-only basketball classes for students in Preparatory Level (5 to 8 years old) and in Levels 1 and 2 for 9 years and above from March 18 to May 13.

For inquiries, call 8371-9724 and 3411-6260, or send an Email to bestcenter.inquiry@gmail.com.

The BEST Center is a recipient of the Philippine Olympic Committee Olympism Award and is a member of the prestigious Philippine Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame.