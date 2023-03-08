BCDA opens bidding for ₧1-B solar power project in New Clark City

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it wants solar power to energize New Clark City (NCC).

In a news statement issued on Wednesday, the BCDA said it is seeking private partners to establish a large-scale solar photovoltaic power plant in NCC.

“The BCDA is inviting all interested private companies to participate in the bid for the long-term lease of a 37-hectare property at the northernmost portion of NCC, and the development of a solar farm with a capacity of at least 25 megawatts and an investment of at least P1 billion,” BCDA announced.

BCDA President and CEO Aileen R. Zosa said the solar power plan is in line with the renewable energy (RE) thrust of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“This solar farm is one of the crucial projects in New Clark City as it will supplement energy sources and lower energy costs for our locators, while also ensuring reduced carbon emissions,” Zosa said.

“The BCDA is calling for private sector partners to support us in this endeavor. Your participation is important as we strive to make New Clark City into a smart, sustainable and green city,” Zosa added.

Under the terms of reference (TOR) for the bidding, the BCDA said it is offering the property for an initial lease period of 25 years, renewable for another 25 years upon mutual agreement of the parties.

According to BCDA, interested companies may participate in the bid by purchasing the TOR starting Wednesday, March 8, 2023. It also noted that a pre-bid conference would be held on March 24 at 10 a.m. at the BCDA Corporate Office in Taguig City.

BCDA reminded that participants have until April 21, 2023, 12 p.m. to submit their bid documents, eligibility requirements and financial proposal for the solar farm project.

In line with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, the Marcos administration is implementing policy reforms to promote RE sources, thereby lowering energy costs and supporting the revitalization of industries.

These efforts, BCDA said, will help achieve the goal of the Philippine government of increasing the share of RE in the country’s energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.