Authorities should put illegal LPG refillers behind bars

Government officials who are responsive to the people’s needs are in good position to strengthen the people’s trust in the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. And there is no better way to feel the people’s pulse other than interactions with citizens. These interactions play a big role in building greater public trust, which also leads to greater compliance with a wide range of public policies.

Worthy of high commendation is the Presidential Management Staff for their speedy reply after I e-mailed to them a copy of my BusinessMirror column on February 8—When will we ever learn?—where I wrote about the plight of our local LPG cylinder manufacturers, and the alarming importations of substandard LPG cylinders that are locally sold at a very cheap price.

Undersecretary Rodolfo John Robert C. Palattao lV promptly referred the issues I raised in my column to Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual and Energy Secretary Raphael P.M. Lotilla “for appropriate action”.

I ventilated in my column a particular issue raised by our local LPG cylinder manufacturers who are reportedly having a hard time renewing their licenses, while some foreign companies were able to get PS license to produce LPG cylinders in a span of three months.

I also cited an alarming fact based on the information I got that some companies are importing substandard LPG cylinders at a very cheap cost. Based on our research, high-pressure steel is needed to manufacture an LPG cylinder. If imported LPG cylinders come at very cheap prices, would that not make our authorities suspect that these LPG tanks are made of low quality steel? Steel is a global commodity with a universal price. So, if the price difference between an imported LPG cylinder and locally manufactured LPG cylinder is so big, this should raise a lot of questions and suspicions.

My sources said there is reason to believe that imported LPG cylinders are made of subpar steel. But how come they are not rigidly examined, like what authorities do to local LPG manufacturers that are subject to stringent testing? To appreciate the danger this poses to consumers nationwide, CIDG Task Force LIGAS head Marissa G. Salgo once said that “one LPG tank is equivalent to 10 live grenades”.

I am happy to read news reports that the Department of Energy (DOE), in collaboration with industry players, are intensifying their campaign against malpractices being committed by lawless elements in the sale of LPG to consumers.

Reports said that based on data provided by the DOE’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB), out of the 1,447 LPG cylinders checked last year, at least 10 percent or 144 had been flagged for violations. Of those offenses, reports said the bulk or around 47 percent constituted under-filling of LPG cylinders.

In 2021, when the LPG Regulation Law or Republic Act 11592 was signed into law, reports said that violations corresponding to the number of cylinders checked had been at a high rate of 18 percent—where 165 had been flagged for violations out of the 914 LPG cylinders the DOE examined.

The DOE said it decided to conduct a series of information and education campaign as well as summits to stamp out such infractions in the sector, which could pose danger to human lives and properties. However, the agency acknowledged “some of its participants are engaging in unfair and unsafe trade practices, impairing consumers and, to a full extent, causing negative externalities to society.”

The DOE cited data from the Bureau of Fire Protection, showing that “there were a total of 158,266 fire incidents in the Philippines from 2010 to 2021, in which 1,254 incidents are LPG-related.”

Lastly, I would like to commend the operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation for raiding an illegal LPG refilling station in San Miguel, Bulacan last Friday. Reports said hundreds of old and rusty LPG tanks with different brands are being refilled in this illegal facility. There’s an urgent need to curb these kinds of malpractices that pose enormous danger to lives and properties. Owners of illegal LPG refilling stations like the one raided by the NBI in Bulacan need to face illegal trading, trademark infringement, unfair competition, and illegal refilling charges. The Philippine economy will greatly benefit if authorities would see to it that these offenders are put behind bars, whoever they may be.

Dr. Jesus Lim Arranza is the chairman of the Federation of Philippine Industries and Fight Illicit Trade; a broad-based, multisectoral movement intended to protect consumers, safeguard government revenues and shield legitimate industries from the ill effects of smuggling.