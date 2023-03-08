Angels, Crossovers target crucial wins in PVL All Filipino

PETRO GAZZ and Chery Tiggo go flat out for a pair of crucial wins Thursday but Akari and Choco Mucho seek reversals in an attempt to keep their backdoor bids alive as the race to the semifinals heats up in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Angels, coming off morale-boosting victories over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers and the Army Lady Troopers for a 4-2 card, battle the Chargers at 4 p.m. with the latter staying in the hunt with a shock five-set upset over the Crossovers last weekend.

While Akari remained way behind the contenders at 2-4, a sweep of its last two games could earn the Chargers a crack at the last semis slot provided that two from PLDT, Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo won’t go over four wins.

The last Final Four slot will be determined via tiebreaker.

But given the Angels’ pair of three-set romps, the Chargers will need to outdo themselves to stop the former although they will still have the first semifinalists – the Creamline Cool Smashers – to contend with in their final elims match on March 14.

The Crossovers, on the other hand, are hard-pressed not only to rebound from that stinging loss but also to foil a Choco Mucho side out to snap two straight losses that stymied their own semis drive.

Gametime is at 6:30 p.m. with Chery Tiggo, at fifth with a 3-3 slate, seeking a key win and Choco Mucho, like Akari and Cignal, hoping to hurdle its last two games.

Expected to lead Petro Gazz’s charge are MJ Phillips, Aiza Pontillas, Grethcel Soltones, Jonah Sabete and Remy Palma while Akari will pin its hopes on Dindin Manabat, May Permentilla, Erika Raagas and Ezra Madrigal, who combined for whopping 66 points to upend the Crossovers.

Meanwhile, Mylene Paat, EJ Laure, Cza Carandang and Shaya Adorador hope to step up as they try to bundle out the Flying Titans, to be led by the troika of Kat Tolentino, Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag, and stay in the thick of things with a 4-3 card.

Games are telecast live on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play, and SMART Live Stream and on pvl.ph.