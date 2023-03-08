Acclaimed films, ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ ‘Deleter’ coming to Prime Video this March

Prime Video has announced a fresh batch of new releases for March and it includes two acclaimed films.

Streaming this March 9 is Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness.” The film tells the story of a pair of models who find themselves at a crossroads in their careers. Fashion model couple Carl and Yaya are invited on a luxury cruise. When the yacht sinks they become stranded on a desert island with a group of billionaires and a cleaning lady. In the fight for survival, old hierarchies are turned upside down since the cleaning lady is the only one who knows how to fish.

The film won the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the 2022 Cannes International Film Awards. Since then, it has consistently been in contention for many other awards including the upcoming Academy Awards where it is nominated for three categories, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Picture.

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon who portrays the smart and resourceful cleaning lady, Abigail, is already with Best Supporting Actress awards by several award-giving bodies including the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

On March 16, Prime Video will also begin streaming Mikhail Red’s “Deleter.” The techno-horror thriller follows the story of Lyra, an online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker, Aileen. Days after killing herself by jumping off the rooftop of her building because of depression, Aileen comes back as a vengeful spirit haunting Lyra because the latter had deleted the video that explains why the former committed suicide. In the end, Lyra finds out the truth of Aileen’s suicide but will that be enough for her and move on?

An entry in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival, “Deleter” was the surprise top grosser of the festival despite being given an R-13 by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). It also emerged as the big winner during the MMFF awards night, winning eight awards including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Nadine Lustre.