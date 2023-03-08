5 essential baby items every new mom must know

Becoming a new mom is both exciting and challenging. With so many products available in the market, it can be overwhelming to know what is truly essential for your baby’s growth and development. Some are fads and interesting to have. To help you get started with your list, here are the top 5 essential things every new mom needs to have for their baby.

Diapers

Diapers are a basic necessity for every new mom. Choosing the right diaper for your newborn baby is an important decision, as it affects both their comfort and skin health. A good diaper should fit snugly, but not be too tight, and provide adequate absorbency to keep your baby dry and comfortable. Newborns typically go through 10-12 diapers per day, so it’s important to choose a brand that is reliable and affordable. Additionally, some diapers contain chemicals and fragrances that can irritate a baby’s delicate skin, so look for diapers made with natural materials and without added fragrances.

Baby Carrier

A baby carrier is a versatile and convenient item for new moms. It allows you to keep your baby close while freeing up your hands, making it easier to do everyday tasks. As a new mom, choosing the right baby carrier can be a game-changer for you and your little one. Not only does it provide a convenient and hands-free way to carry your baby, but it also promotes skin-to-skin contact and bonding, which is crucial for your baby’s emotional and physical development. When selecting a baby carrier, it’s important to consider factors such as comfort, support, and adjustability, as well as your lifestyle and the activities you plan on doing while wearing it. There are many different types of carriers on the market, such as wrap carriers, sling carriers, and structured carriers, each with its own benefits and drawbacks. By taking the time to choose the right carrier, you can ensure that both you and your baby are comfortable and safe and that you can enjoy all the joys of parenthood together.

Bottles

Babies need to be fed frequently, and bottles are a convenient way to feed them when breastfeeding is not possible. Feeding bottles may also be used to store pumped or

expressed breastmilk. A good quality bottle should be safe, easy to use, and comfortable for the baby to hold. It should also be durable and made from materials that are free from harmful chemicals. The nipple of the bottle should mimic the feel of a mother’s breast, to promote a smooth transition between breastfeeding and bottle feeding. Choose a bottle that is BPA-free and has a slow-flow nipple to prevent colic or overeating. It’s also important to have multiple bottles on hand so you always have a clean one available. The right feeding bottle can make feeding time less stressful and more enjoyable for both baby and mom, helping to create a strong bonding experience. Just remember that feeding bottles cannot replace the

benefits of direct breastfeeding.

Immunization trackers

These are essential tools for new mothers as they help to keep track of their baby’s immunization schedule and ensure they receive all required vaccinations on time. These trackers may not only help in preventing the spread of preventable diseases but also provide peace of mind to the parents. With an immunization tracker, mothers can easily access their child’s vaccination records, set reminders for upcoming shots, and track their child’s progress. Moreover, these tools can provide educational resources about vaccines and their benefits, enabling mothers to make informed decisions about their child’s health. Immunization trackers are found in your baby’s book. When you visit your pediatrician, secure a copy of your baby book and use it to track and monitor your baby’s health and growth milestones.

First Aid Kit

Accidents happen, and it’s important to be prepared for them. A first aid kit should include items such as antiseptic wipes and a thermometer. Keep the kit within reach and make sure it is easily accessible in case of an emergency.

Remember to take care of yourself as well. Being a new mom can be overwhelming, but it’s important to prioritize your own health and well-being. Whether it’s taking a relaxing bath, going for a walk, or just taking a few moments to yourself, make sure you’re taking care of yourself so you can be the best possible parent for your baby.

These five items are the bare essentials for new moms, but many other items can make your life easier and help you provide the best care for your baby. As you navigate parenthood, don’t hesitate to ask for help and advice from family and friends, do your own research, and listen to your instincts. Every baby is different, and what works for one may not work for another.

To get the latest tips, advice, and reliable information on moms, family health, and safety, visit and follow Call the Shots PH official page: https://www.facebook.com/CallTheShotsPH/