Universal Robina profit up 12%

Universal Robina Corp. (URC), the food unit of the Gokongwei Group, on Monday said its net income from continuing operations in 2022 grew 12 percent year-on-year to P14.5 billion on higher sales.

The company said sales for the year reached P149.9 billion, up 28 percent from P116.96 billion recorded in 2021. Sales in the fourth quarter grew 35 percent year-on-year, as the strong reopening momentum from economies around the region was sustained into the end of 2022, it added.

URC said its operating income for the full year reached P15.2 billion, up by 20 percent versus last year. Absolute profit growth was driven by strong topline volumes, coupled with programmed price increases, and cost savings initiatives executed throughout the year.

“We have closed out the year strong, turning in a record performance across all our business units, and surging well above pre-pandemic levels. The structural work we have done over the last few years has allowed us to capitalize on the growth opportunities from the reopening of the economy in 2022,” Irwin Lee, URC president and CEO, said.

“We will continue to execute our plans to keep our margin recovery on track. We remain confident that the strength of our portfolio of ‘Products and Brands that People Love’ will continue to drive growth into 2023 and beyond, as we stay true to our purpose of providing good food choices for consumers.”

URC’s main revenue generator—the branded consumer foods from domestic and international branded consumer foods, excluding packaging—continued to accelerate, with sales for the year reaching P105.9 billion for 2022, up 29 percent from the same period last year.

Sales from the Philippines ended the year with P73.6 billion, increasing by 23 percent from the previous year, while international business units, including Munchy’s grew 46 percent to P32.3 billion. The core international business, excluding Munchy’s, grew 17 percent, with all manufacturing businesses growing significantly as economies around the region reopened post-pandemic.

Sales of the company’s agro-industrial and commodities divisions grew by 26 percent to end at P42.1 billion, driven by the strong sales of feeds, with both the core animal feeds and the pet foods businesses performing well. The commodities group of flour, sugar and renewables also grew sales due to higher selling prices but saw double-digit declines in volumes due to supply challenges brought about by the global wheat market volatility, more severe typhoon impacts and lower milling outputs.