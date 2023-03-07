Swift action to limit catastrophic Mindoro oil spill damage pressed

Concerned government agencies were pressed anew by Sen. Francis Tolentino to step up efforts to effectively contain the potentially catastrophic Mindoro oil spill that may have placed diverse marine ecosystem and people’s lives in jeopardy.

Taking the floor at the Senate session early this week, Tolentino raised the alarm over the recent maritime incident threatening the local ecosystem caused by the MT Princess Empress that sank off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro last February 28 amid inclement weather and an overheated engine while carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil.

Expected to spread to over 24 square kilometers, the senator did not rule out that the spill might likely even reach the world-renowned Boracay Island, noting reports that it has already affected more than 10,000 families.

He cited the current oil spill trajectory model by marine experts, who projected that approximately 20,000 hectares of coral reefs, 9,900 hectares of mangroves, 6,000 hectares of seagrass, “may be affected and the oil spill may also potentially reach as far as the shores of Palawan.”

In his privilege speech, Tolentino also reminded that the Maritime Industry Authority is mandated to undertake the safety regulatory functions pertaining to vessel operations, while the Philippine Coast Guard is mandated to enforce all maritime laws.

House probe

The chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources has filed a resolution urging his fellow lawmakers to look into the sinking of MT Princess Empress.

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. filed House Resolution 829 on Monday so the committee can investigate, in aid of legislation, the oil spill, which has so far affected 10 municipalities in Oriental Mindoro.

On February 28, as it sailed into rough seas off Naujan, Mindoro, the Princess Empress sank with its fuel cargo.

“…The oil spill might affect 20,000 hectares of coral reef, 9,900 hectares of mangroves, and 6,000 hectares of seagrass and could possibly coat the marine habitats and animals…which can clog the gills of fish and marine invertebrates…damage the feathers of bird and fur of marine mammals,” the resolution read.

Subsidy grant

The Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya), meanwhile, has added its voice for immediate government action in connection with the oil spill.

In a statement, Pamalakaya called for the grant of subsidy and livelihood support to affected fishing families caused by the sinking.

Based on the partial data reported by Pamalakaya-Panay, the oil spill, which already reached the province of Antique, has affected around 1,200 fisherfolk and coastal residents in at least three coastal villages in the Semirara Island in the town of Caluya.

“For a week now, the livelihood of fishermen in the area was affected by the oil spill. This includes the island of Semirara. The people there need immediate support for their day-to-day needs. We call on concerned government agencies for immediate action, to clean the oil spill and provide support to the affected fishermen and their families,” Fernando Hicap, Pamalakaya national chairperson said.

‘Stop further damage’

The House resolution said the oil spill, which has already caused severe damage in Oriental Mindoro, could also reach other coastal islands including Palawan, Antique and Romblon.

The vessel MT Princess Empress is an oil products tanker, which is only a year old, it was revealed.

Oceana, an international environment group, earlier called on the government “to immediately implement mechanisms and actions to stop further damage on the marine environment, fisheries resources and livelihood in the affected Verde Island Passage which is the center of marine biodiversity in the world.”

It also asked the government to “start the investigation and testing on the extent of contamination…immediate assistance of the local fisherfolk dependent on the affected body of water.”

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has already announced last Monday that it has found the possible site of the capsized vessel, which is about 1,200 feet below the sea a few days after the DENR deployed the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) BRP Hydrographer Ventura within the area of the oil spill site.

The DENR said the ill-fated vessel is located about northeast of Pola, Oriental Mindoro but it is “believed to have moved southeast from its last known position where it completely submerged.”

The environment department however said it still needs to verify the location by deploying a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) “which will allow us complete visualization should the currents and weather permit.”

“We are now preparing to access an ROV in order to fully determine where the vessel actually is and to completely model the way the oil will be spilling from the vessel,” the DENR said in a statement.

Supplemental budget

Earlier, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda expressed confidence that his colleagues will support a proposal for a supplemental budget for immediate action and recovery efforts as fears of widespread spillage from the sunken vessel may further spread.

“We are prepared to propose and enact a supplemental budget if it comes to that. If the President requests it, we will grant it. This is an event that could has devastating consequences to fish supply and tourism, and it will definitely affect hundreds of thousands of families if it gets out of hand,” Salceda said.

Salceda was principal author and chairman of the House appropriations committee during the enactment of House Bill No. 9358, which, among other things, granted at least P5.4 billion in supplemental appropriations to sectors affected by the Guimaras oil spill in 2006.

“I don’t think it will face significant resistance in either chamber,” Salceda added. “What I think should happen is, the President assesses the resources within his disposal, and asks Congress for more if he doesn’t have enough in the budget to deal with an event like this.”

“In this particular instance, a supplemental budget would be perfectly understandable, given that no one can really anticipate an oil spill,” the lawmaker added.

Salceda said that among the sectors that will most likely be affected are the tourism sectors of Batangas, Marinduque, and Mindoro.

Salceda said he is also “deeply concerned for the biodiversity and fisheries impacts of the oil spill.”

“This is a crisis waiting to unfold if we don’t get to contain it this early. That area is very close to the Verde Island Passage, which has been declared as the Center of the Center of Marine Shorefish Biodiversity. It is extremely critical for national and global fisheries,” Salceda said.

“The area is even a candidate for UNESCO World Heritage Site. So, it’s alarming that there are already signs of a large-scale spill,” Salceda added, pointing to accounts of a strong smell coming from the seas, as well as photos from the Philippine Coast Guard indicating some oil in the water’s surface.

Salceda said that a potential aid package might involve assistance to affected fisherfolk, more funds for cleanup, restoration of marine biodiversity, and rehabilitation of affected tourism sites.

“We’ll see what PBBM asks for, if he does. But for now, better treat it as a potential national emergency. If it proves to be not as bad as we fear, that’s good news.”