Solon pitches drive vs. bulk cash smuggling

AS the Philippines was once again placed in the gray list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the House Committee on Ways and Means on Monday created a technical working group (TWG) to further study the proposal penalizing the smuggling of foreign currency and other monetary instruments in bulk into or out of the Philippines.

As of February 24, 2023, Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda, principal author of the proposal, said the FATF has kept the Philippines in the gray list, or “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring.”

“Other than Myanmar, which is in the ‘black list,’ we are the only country in ASEAN in the gray list,” said Salceda during the hearing of his committee on his House Bill 374 and Rep. Alex Colada’s House Bill 3254.

Salceda’s proposal defines bulk cash smuggling as physically transporting or transferring foreign currency and/or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments in an amount that exceeds $200,000 or its equivalent into and out of the Philippines.

Under the proposal, bulk cash smuggling also includes concealment and transport of or attempt to transport foreign currency and/or foreign currency-denominated bearer monetary instruments in excess of $10,000 or its equivalent in other foreign currency into and out of the Philippines, with the intent to evade the currency declaration requirement or to make a false declaration.

“Bulk cash smuggling is suspected to be used for money laundering or terrorist financing. In the Philippines, bulk cash smuggling often involves inbound transport of large amounts of foreign currency, often undetected, or if detected, often made without apprehension or consequence,” he added.

Without government action, Salceda said unmitigated bulk cash smuggling could erode the Philippines’s standing in the FATF, which monitors whether countries are compliant with internationally-accepted practices against becoming hubs or conduit points for funds related to transnational crime and terrorism.

Salceda estimated that at least P100.2 billion, or around 0.55 percent of the country’s GDP every year, may be coming into the country in cold cash.

“Bulk cash smuggling happens through our ports of entry, without being reported or monitored, on top of whatever is declared but not monitored, tracked, or apprehended properly,” he added.



OFWs collateral damage

According to Salceda, the inability of Philippine banks to transact with foreign banks could endanger as much as 13.18 percent of the national GDP.

“OFWs will be unable to send remittances to the Philippines and investors will be unable to send investments to partners in the country,” he said.

“Philippine banks will be obliged to increase costs on Filipino consumers to sustain operations given the losses due to inability to transact with foreign banks. This will have profound implications on our ability to boost domestic enterprises and create jobs,” he added.

Salceda proposed to designate bulk foreign currency smuggling as a predicate offense to money laundering as defined in Republic Act No. 9160, or the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001; and impose penalties for the commission of the bulk foreign currency smuggling offense or the conspiracy to commit such offense.

Salceda said the proposal will also empower the country’s law enforcement.

“[But] the final question for law enforcement, according to Salceda, is whether or not the anti-Money Laundering Council, the Bureau of Customs and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas have the capacity to define and apprehend bulk cash smuggling in a series of closely related events.”

The bill requires a written declaration under oath for the physical cross-border transfer into and out of the Philippines of foreign currency and other foreign currency denominated bearer monetary instruments in excess of $10,000, or its equivalent in other foreign currencies.

The measure also requires the registration of persons or entities engaged in the regular or periodic transfer of bulk currency that exceeds $10,000 at one time with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Transactions rejected

For his part, Atty. Matthew David of AMLC admitted that the council has received unofficial reports that some money transactions of Filipinos in Europe have been rejected.

“Some of their transactions, for example wire transactions going to the Philippines have been disapproved. Some of them have been requested to submit more requirements and also with higher fees,” he said.

David said the AMLC has supported this proposal as it “resolves the question of the jurisdiction of the law enforcement agency concern including the BOC and the AMLC and further allows the AMLC to immediately conduct investigation for money laundering or terrorism, financing or proliferation financing upon determination that there is a suspicious activity as to the foreign currency declaration and as to the condition of the bulk cash smuggling.”

David said the bill also addresses the requirements of the FATF regarding the recommendation 32 on cash couriers.

“However, it must be noted that the bill addresses only two out of the three shortcomings indicated in the 2019 mutual evaluation report of the Philippines, particularly recommendation number 32,” he said.

Recommendation 32 was developed with the objective of ensuring that terrorists and other criminals cannot finance their activities or launder the proceeds of their crimes through the physical cross-border transportation of currency and bearer negotiable instruments.

On February 24, the FATF recommended that the Philippines continue its action plan on the following fronts:

■ demonstrating that effective risk-based supervision of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions is occurring;

■ demonstrating that supervisors are using AML/CFT controls to mitigate risks associated with casino junkets;

■ enhancing and streamlining law enforcement agencies’ access to information and taking steps to ensure that information is accurate and up-to-date;

■ demonstrating an increase in the use of financial intelligence and an increase in ML investigations and prosecutions in line with risk;

■ demonstrating an increase in the identification, investigation and prosecution of TF cases; and

■ enhancing the effectiveness of the targeted financial sanctions framework for both TF and Proliferation Financing (PF) by demonstrating that DNFBPs understand their obligation.

Meanwhile, the TWG is expected to consolidate Salceda’s House Bill 374 and Rep. Alex Colada’s House Bill 3254 both on bulk cash smuggling.