SMIC offers premium price for 2Go shares

Trading of shares of ferry operator 2Go Group Inc. was halted on Monday as its parent company SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) offered a premium price for the shares being held by the public.

SMIC offered a price of P14.64 per share, or 25 percent premium over Friday’s closing price of P11.64 apiece.

2Go’s share price has increased by 66 percent last week as SMIC has announced its intent to bring the company to private hands after making a tender offer for all of the shares held by the public.

SMIC said it is buying up to 378.71 million shares, now worth at P5.54 billion at P14.64 per share. The said number of shares constitute all of the 15.39 percent free float of 2Go at the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The said amount of P14.64 per share was based on the fairness valuation report prepared by BPI Capital Corp., the company said.

The tender offer period is from March 15 to April 28, and setting the payment and settlement of the tendered shares from May 2 to 10.

After this, 2Go will be voluntary delisted from the PSE.

2Go said earlier said it posted profits of P312 million last year on higher revenues, snapping two years of losses reaching P1.14 billion in 2021 and P1.84 billion in 2020.

The company said it had group revenues last year reached P19.3 billion, some 25 percent higher than the previous P15.4 billion as the company benefitted from the country’s economic reopening and complete lifting of movement restrictions.

“Our 2022 growth was the result of high demand for our services with the opening up of the economy while our increased profitability was also driven by the structural changes and financial discipline we have put in place. These changes are fully ingrained in all parts of the business and will benefit us in the long term. We are optimistic about ongoing momentum in 2023,” Frederic C. DyBuncio, 2Go president and CEO, said.

“Additionally, we continued to make bold investments as opportunities arose during the pandemic. Our aim remains to be the best-in-class logistics and transportation provider in the Philippines.”