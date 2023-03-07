Singapore, Malaysia, PHL lead sustainable business reporting

LEADING Southeast Asian nations, including the Philippines, are emerging as a global leader for sustainable business reporting, with many companies in the region increasingly likely to publicly disclose their impacts.

A recent analysis by accounting firm KPMG revealed that Singapore and Malaysia are among the countries with the highest sustainability reporting rates for large companies at 100 percent and 99 percent, respectively. Leading firms in the Philippines are fast catching up, with a score of 87 percent.

In all three countries, a majority of the top 100 companies use the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards for reporting.

“As the economies of Southeast Asia continue to grow, it’s crucial that we do all we can to harness and support their sustainability potential. It’s encouraging therefore that, among the larger companies, the commitment to sustainability reporting is so widespread,” Eelco van der Enden, GRI’s chief executive said.

“I see ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nation) as having a key role in the broader sustainable development agenda, and look forward to engaging with companies, financial institutions and capital markets in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. I believe there are many opportunities for GRI to deepen our collaboration with stakeholders throughout the region,” he said.

Van Der Enden will be in Manila next week in Ateneo de Manila University and at the Securities and Exchange Commission for his lecture series.

He will also have high-level meetings in the region, including those with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Singapore Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Malaysia Institute of Accountants, Capital Markets Malaysia, Bursa Malaysia, InvestKL, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and the Asian Development Bank.

GRI’s focus on Southeast Asia recognizes its significance as an economic force, with 2022 seeing ASEAN countries among those with the fastest growth, according to ADB’s projections. A research published by GRI last year said that while 70 percent of listed companies reported on climate, gaps exist when it comes to disclosing risks and targets.

Image credits: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg





