WITH supermajority votes of 301, the House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) 6 calling for a constitutional convention (Con-con) to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution of the Philippines.

Speaker Martin Romualdez said that investment reform by way of tweaking the Constitution’s economic provisions could be the “final piece in the puzzle” of improving the country’s economic and investment environment.

He said the lower chamber aims to limit its Charter-rewriting initiative to the “restrictive” economic provisions of the basic law “in the hope that the changes would pave the way for the country to attract more foreign investments.”

“We need additional investments that would create more job and income opportunities for our people. We need increased capital to sustain our economic growth momentum,” Romualdez said.

Only six lawmakers have voted against RHB 6 while one representative abstained.

The voting was done after at least 300 members of the House of Representatives signified their intention to be coauthors of the resolution during a caucus held an hour before the resumption of the House session on Monday.

The 300-strong caucus was attended by Romualdez and Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, along with key House leaders that include Deputy Speakers, Deputy Majority Leaders, Assistant Majority Leaders, and all chairmen of House committees.

“We now have 300 House Members as co-authors of RBH No. 6, and more are signifying their intention to be coauthors. This means we now have not 2/3 or 3/4 votes, but more than 93 percent of total House membership in solid support of the Con-con proposal,” said Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe said.

“We are at the cusp of making history today. With this great number, we can now be likened to the 300 Spartans that made a last stand in the Battle of Thermopylae,” said Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Amendments.

RBH 6 is principally authored by Speaker Romualdez, Majority Leader Dalipe, Rep. Rodriguez, Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte and the Kapatiran Party.

The constitutional amendments panel endorsed RBH No. 6 after conducting public hearings and consultations in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Through the resolution, the House and the Senate resolve to call a con-con “for the purpose of proposing amendments to the economic provisions, or revision of, the 1987 Constitution.”

The resolution notes that among the three modes of proposing amendments to the Charter, the calling of a convention “would be the most transparent, exhaustive, democratic, and least divisive means of implementing constitutional reforms.”

Studies uphold change

“Extensive studies show that particular economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution need to be revisited and recrafted so that the Philippines may become globally competitive and attuned with the changing times,” the resolution stated.

It further notes that such reform has been identified by reputable business and economic groups as a key policy instrument that needs to be implemented, and that these organizations feel that the economic reform by way of constitutional amendments “is now long overdue.”

It likewise cites a petition, filed by Kapatiran Party, for an indirect initiative under Republic Act (RA) No. 6735, otherwise known as the Initiative and Referendum Act, urging the House of Representatives to pass a bill calling for a Con-con.

The envisioned Con-con would be a hybrid assembly with elected and appointed members, with the election and appointment of delegates to be held simultaneously with the October 30, 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls.

The details of the election and appointment of Con-con delegates will be contained in an implementing bill to be passed by Congress.

Despite investment-friendlier laws, Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Ray Villafuerte on Monday said he sees no dramatic jump in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows unless the Constitution’s restrictive economic provision on limited participation of overseas investors is lifted.

Deal breaker

Villafuerte said this 40-percent ownership cap on foreigners in the country’s inward-looking Constitution has long been the deal breaker for prospective investors.

“This is the reason we have yet to see any dramatic jump in FDI inflows even when the Philippines has been accorded investment-grade status by international credit raters for over a decade now and the Congress has already written a slew of new legislations upgrading our investment laws as a way to better attract foreign capital,” Villafuerte said.

Proof of this is that instead of any bump in incoming investments, Villafuerte said, the latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) figures actually point to an over 13-percent drop in FDI inflows from $9.74 billion in the January to November 2021 period to $8.43 billion in the same period last year, when the Philippines emerged as one of the region’s overperformers despite the lingering pandemic.

According to Moody’s Investors Service’s earlier projections, the Philippine economy was expected to have grown by 6.4 percent in 2023, the fastest in the Asia-Pacific region, as against the estimated 6.1 percent print of Vietnam, 5.1 percent of China, 4.7 percent of Indonesia, and 3.9 percent of Thailand.

House Constitutional Amendments Chairman Rodriguez said Congress cannot turn its back on the “truth and reality” that the 1987 Constitution needs to be reviewed for being the third most restrictive in the world and the most restrictive in ASEAN.

“Its inflexibility and restrictiveness hampers foreign direct investments [FDIs] to come in as much as they do in other countries. And the fact remains, as was pointed out by the representative of the Management Association of the Philippines, an association of 1,100 member-executives of Philippine listed local and multinational companies, that it is only Congress which can do this, in the exercise of its constituent function reposed upon by the Constitution under Article XVII, Sections 1 and 2. That is to either propose amendments by itself or call for a Constitutional Convention to do the same,” said Rodriguez.

“While we are on the way to recovery, our ASEAN neighbors, notably Vietnam, are already way ahead of us in economic performance. Inflation and fiscal deficits are among the highest in the region, as well as the number of businesses closed. If we are to catch up, we need more FDIs to come in,” he added.

Unconstitutional

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, who voted “No” to RBH, said the House of Representatives conducts an unconstitutional route to Charter change in holding sessions singly in considering the Joint Resolution without meeting with the Senate in joint session.

Lagman reiterated that the constituent power of the Congress is exercised in three different modes: acting as a Constituent Assembly directly proposing amendments to the Constitution; calling for a Constitutional Convention to amend or revise the Constitution; and submitting to the electorate the question of calling for a Constitutional Convention.

“When the Congress exercises any of the three modes of its constituent power, it must meet in a joint session because: The Congress consists of two chambers, the House of Representatives and the Senate,” he said.

“Verily, when the Constitution provides for “the Congress,” it indubitably refers to the two Houses. When the Congress exercises non-legislative functions, it invariably meets in joint session like when it: declares the existence of a state of war and confirms the President’s nomination of the Vice President in the event of a vacancy in that office during the term of the Vice President; decides whether to revoke the President’s proclamation of martial law or suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus; canvasses the vote for President and Vice President and, in case of a tie, to break the tie; and decides a dispute between the President, who has once declared himself unable to discharge the duties of his office but later claims to be fit to resume, and a majority of his cabinet, holds otherwise,” added Lagman.

According to Lagman, Cha-cha is out of step now, saying the Congress and the President must exert all efforts and allocate the necessary resources to addressing the present economic woes of the country particularly on gripping poverty, escalating inflation, lack of food security, and the adverse effects of a possible recession.

“The Con-con’s agenda is open-ended. No less than the chairman of the sponsoring committee repeatedly admitted that the Congress has no power to restrict or control the agenda of the constitutional convention. Once the Con-Con convenes, it will have an existence and an authority of its own,” he said.

Consequently, he said even if the Joint Resolution enjoins the Con-con to limit its amendments to the economic provisions of the Constitution, this has no legal binding effect.

“Verily, the Constitutional Convention can amend the political provisions of the Constitution, including extension of term limits or changing term limits, which could be the furtive agenda for calling for Cha-cha,” he said.

Lagman said liberalization of the economic provisions is not the sole magnet to foreign direct investments (FDIs), citing Taiwan and South Korea which achieved newly industrialized country (NIC) status without much inflow of foreign investments.

“Charter change is not the panacea to all our woes. Cha-cha is not a magic wand to solve all of our pressing socioeconomic ills,” he added.