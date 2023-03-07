Pili nut producers regain EU export market–Palace

Local producers of dried pili nuts can now resume exporting their products to the European Union (EU).

Malacañang said this after the EU issued on February 8, 2023 its new Implementing Regulation (EUR) 2023/267, which restored dried pili nuts on its list of novel foods, which can be sold in its market provided it passed the necessary food safety and labeling requirements.

The EU first started to significantly import dried pili nuts for consumption in 1997 before it was temporarily halted in 2015.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lauded the release of the new EUR since it opened once again additional markets for the country’s pili nut industry.

“The EU market opening will benefit local pili processors and exporters, including thousands of pili farmers as this opportunity enables them to gain more income from higher value commodities such as pili,” the PCO said in a statement issued on Monday.

Currently, the Bicol Region produces the bulk or 90 percent of the country’s pili nut yield.

Based on the 2021 data of the Philippine Statistics Authority, the Bicol Region has 1,796.38 hectares of pili production area, which produced 4,932.60 metric tons of the edible nut.

The top export markets for Philippine pili include the US, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Canada.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), which is also headed by Marcos, is now engaged in the “upscaling” of the production and quality of high value commodities (HVC) such as pili.

The country’s diversified HVC export is expected to allow the country’s economy to be more resilient from “adverse global shocks.”