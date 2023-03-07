PHL leads in SEA plastic upcycling facility

THE Philippines has been leading in pioneering new solutions that involve the whole community in becoming plastic-neutral, a dairy company official said on Monday.

“Globally, Royal FrieslandCampina is very strongly committed to making our packaging recyclable and more circular by 2023,” Corine Tap, senior vice president of Royal FrieslandCampina (RFC) said.

“This is also important as the Philippines has been leading in pioneering new solutions that involve that whole community in becoming plastic neutral,” she said when asked how the upcycling facility can impact the company’s sustainability goal.

This environmental initiative is forward-thinking and while it is a small start, it serves as a big inspiration for other companies, especially for the different operating companies of RFC, Tap added.

RFC is a Dutch multinational dairy cooperative based in Amersfoort, the Netherlands.

Tap visited the Multi-Layered Plastic (MLP) Upcycling Facility of Alaska Milk Corp. (AMC) and D&G Pacific Corp. as part of her business review trip in the Philippines.

“There is a big opportunity for this multi-layered plastic upcycling facility to be replicated by other operating companies in the Asian region. To do that, we must look locally at the specific issues because plastic problems differ from country to country. But this is a benchmark for all RFC companies in the region and beyond,” she said.

The site, she added, should be run and managed optimally to make this venture even more effective.

Since it is relatively new, ideas on optimizing the capacity, processes and flows should be focused on.

“With the great cooperation we have here from the community and the government, especially with RePurpose Inc. and D&G Pacific, we are sure that we can generate more impact to make this even better in achieving a more circular economy ultimately a greener future,” Tap added.

The upcycling facility was inaugurated on February 1 and jumpstarted its commercial production.

The facility is a first in Southeast Asia, which processes and converts single-use plastics into WoW boards.

AMC and D&G have formally opened their P45-million MLP.

The inauguration of the facility signaled the start of the venture’s commercial operations, which involve the processing and recycling of single-use plastics into boards.

The boards, in turn, can be used in furniture production or as construction materials.

Image credits: John Jerome Ganzon | Dreamstime.com





