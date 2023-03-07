PHL Covid cases ‘manageable’ at 133 per day, DOH reports

Department of Health (DOH) Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday said there is no significant increase in new Covid-19 cases in the country, and that the situation remains “manageable.”

“As of now we can say that everything is manageable. Our hospitals are being able to manage our cases…wala na masyadong mga kaso na naiitatala na mula sa iba’t-ibang lugar dito sa Metro Manila,” Vergeire said in a news briefing.

The DOH said that nationally, cases and ICU admissions have been plateauing, while the decline in severe/critical admissions had started to slow down.

Meanwhile, Mindanao show incremental case increases, while remaining areas remain to show plateauing trend.

She stressed that they are monitoring the bed utilization rate in Malabon where there are only 3 ICU beds.

“So ‘pag nagkaroon lang ng isa na laman, tumataas na po ang ating percentage kaya ating binabantayan at tinitignan kung magtutuloy-tuloy [So if there would be one admission the percentage will increase that is why we are really monitoring that if it would continue],” Vergeire said.

Nationally, the average daily cases are at 133. Vergeire said that the number is slightly higher as compared to average cases in the past weeks.

Vaccination

AS of March 6, 2023, almost 73.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated.

More than 6.9 million senior citizens are already inoculated while 10 million adolescents are fully vaccinated and almost 1.2 million are already boosted.

Also, almost 5.5 million children are fully vaccinated and almost 21.6 million individuals have received their first booster dose and almost 4 million have received their second booster shots.

“Apart from vaccines, our layers of protection—such as wearing of masks, isolating when sick, and ensuring good airflow—remain to be effective against the Covid-19 virus,” the DOH said.

Image credits: Wikipedia





