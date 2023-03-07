Petron net income hits ₧6.7B in 2022

Petron Corp.’s net income last year rose by 9 percent to P6.7 billion from P6.1 billion posted in 2021 brought about by stronger sales.

Sales volume from its local and international operations increased for the second straight year to 112.81 million barrels, up 37 percent from last year’s 82.24 million barrels. In the Philippines, the company sold 68.53 million barrels, higher than 2021’s 47.9 million barrels.

Service station volumes in the Philippines and Malaysia posted a 26-percent growth as Petron’s gasoline and diesel products remained in high demand; while combined commercial sales grew by 30 percent fueled by the continued recovery of the industrial and aviation sectors. Notable increases were recorded in the company’s sales of jet fuel, LPG, and in particular, polypropylene products with the resumption of Petron’s polypropylene production in 2022.

The price of crude continued its downturn in the second half of 2022 due to global inflationary and recession fears as well as demand slowdown in China due to its zero Covid tolerance policy. From $113 per barrel (bbl) in June, Dubai crude dropped by 32 percent to $77/bbl by end-December. Despite this, prices in 2022 remained elevated compared to 2021. Dubai crude averaged $96/bbl in 2022, nearly 40 percent higher compared to last year’s average of $69/bbl.

Petron’s operating income for 2022 closed at P19.21 billion, surpassing the previous year’s P17.21 billion by 12 percent.

“We’ve been consistent in our recovery, with our profits already at pre-pandemic levels over the past two years. We continue to note an increased and growing demand for our products even as we contend with pricing challenges, heavy competition, and the lingering effects of the pandemic.

With our full recovery within our reach, we’ve returned our focus on growing the business and beefing up our operational framework to ensure our continued success and sustainability,” said Petron President Ramon S. Ang.

Petron is set to build and operate its own coco-methyl ester (CME) plant, another landmark development that will allow the company to produce its own CME.

The CME plant will eliminate dependence on third-party suppliers and provide higher margins for diesel.

Both projects are aligned with Petron’s long-term vision to increase its resilience and further cut down its environmental impact. The company similarly followed through with its retail expansion program and logistics master plan in anticipation of future demand.

Image credits: BusinessMirror file photo





