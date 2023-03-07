PBBM orders PNP, AFP to list ‘hot spots’ after high-profile killing of politicians

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ordered authorities on Monday to tag political violence hot spots and launch a nationwide campaign against illegal firearms and private armies following the series of high-profile killings of politicians.

During a chance interview after the Kapatid Angat Lahat for Agriculture Program (KALAP) in Malacañang, the President said he gave the instruction to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and Philippine National Police (PNP) to prevent similar future incidents.

“That’s why we are looking and getting all the best intelligence we can from our people on the ground to tell us where the places we should be looking at,” Marcos said.

He also wants the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines to intensify their drive against illegal firearms and private armies, which he said, enable such brazen killings.

“As long as there are few illegal firearms [in circulation], there will be few similar crimes. Also such private armies should also be dismantled,” Marcos said.

The President made the pronouncement when asked about the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel R. Degamo.

Degamo and five others were killed after six armed men dressed in military uniform entered the governor’s residential compound last Saturday.

‘Unacceptable’

Marcos said he was shocked and terrified by the brazenness of the people behind the said attack.

“The killing of Governor Degamo is entirely unacceptable and it will not stand. This cannot go unpunished,” Marcos vowed.

The President said he is pleased with the progress investigation into the incident as well as the hot pursuit operations against perpetrators.

To maintain peace and security in Negros Oriental following the incident, Marcos said the police and the Army have made their presence in the province more visible.

This was in response to the request of Pryde Henry A. Teves for protection.

Teves was initially declared the winner of the Negros Oriental 2022 gubernatorial race, but was later replaced by Degamo after the Commission on Election (Comelec) denied the motion for reconsideration of Grego Guardia.

Guardia also ran in the 2022 polls using the name “Ruel Degamo” in the ballots thus was declared a nuisance candidate by Comelec.

The poll body credited the votes of Guardia to Degamo.

Other incidents

Aside from Degamo, other politicians, who were attacked by gunmen last month were Lanao Del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr.; Aparri Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda; and Datu Montawal town Mayor Ohto Montawal.

Adiong and Alameda died from the separate shooting incidents, while Montawal was wounded.

Last week, San Carlos Barangay chairman Vivencio Palo was shot dead in Lipa City.

Marcos, however, pointed out some of the said killings may not be politically motivated. He noted, however, that Degamo’s assassination might be “politically motivated.”