THE oil spill in Oriental Mindoro will likely affect several tourism activities in the province and the Mimaropa region, which will again deprive stakeholders of their livelihood. Formerly the Southern Tagalog region, Mimaropa is composed of Mindoro Oriental and Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan.

In a news statement, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said, “The Department of Tourism [DOT] notes with seriousness the grave impact of the oil spill on the tourism industry, including disruptions in the livelihood of the affected communities, tourism-dependent businesses, and recreational activities.”

She added, “Scuba diving, beach, and cruise tourism depend on the region’s coastal resources, and are also its major tourism products. If unmitigated, the oil spill can have adverse impacts on three of the world-class dive destinations in the Philippines, specifically the Verde Island passage and Apo Reef in Mindoro, and Coron’s World War II wrecks, and the Philippine Dugong.”

She noted that 34 cruise ships are scheduled to drop anchor in Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, and Palawan this year. Close to 40,000 cruise passengers are expected in the country this year, generating a spend of $100 per passenger. (See, “Cruise tourists sent to bring PHL P216 million,” in the BusinessMirror, February 16, 2023.)

The DOT is also closely coordinating with the Tubbataha Management Office, which is monitoring the Tubbataha Reef, which is among the most popular dive sites in the country. So far, the oil slick has not yet reached the area, and the municipality of Cagayancillo in Palawan.

Prior to the pandemic, some 526,000 foreign and domestic tourists arrived in Mimaropa, the largest numbers going to Palawan (437,148), mainly to El Nido and Coron, and Oriental Mindoro (49,112), specifically to Puerto Galera.

Affected tourist areas

The spill occurred after the oil tanker MT Princess Empress sank off the municipality of Naujan in Oriental Mindoro on February 28. The tanker was carrying some 800,000 liters of oil. Environmentalists and marine scientists have warned that the sludge could affect close to 36,000 hectares of verdant coral reefs in Oriental Mindoro and Antique.

The DOT has confirmed several tourist areas and beach resorts in the municipality of Pola have already been affected by the oil spill. DOT-Mimaropa reported that marine protected areas have been affected such as King Fisher Reserve, St. John the Baptist Maroine Protected, Song of the Sea Fish Sanctuary, Stella Mariz Fish Sanctuary, Bacawan Fish Sanctuary, St. Peter the Rock Fish Sanctuary, and San Isidro Labrador Fish Sanctuary.

Also impacted were beach resorts such as Bihiya Beach, 3 Cottage, Long Beach K. I, Agauda Beach Resort, Olorosao Beach Resort, Munting Buhangin Tagumpay Beach Resort, and Buhay na Tubig White Beach Resort. “Coastal clean-up is being done in the affected areas as an immediate solution to prevent further damage,” said Frasco, as she advised tourists to avoid visiting these places in the meantime. She failed to mention if assistance was extended to any tourists already holidaying in those resorts.

She stressed though that tourist attractions in Naujan itself, as well as the municipalities of Victoria and Pinamalayan, have not been affected by the oil spill so far. Another major tourist attraction in the province, Naujan Lake, is also seen safe as it has no outlet to the ocean.

Boracay ready with booms

The DOT chief ordered the regional offices in Mimaropa and Western Visayas to closely monitor developments and coordinate with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and its Environmental Management Bureau, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and local government units (LGUs).

Frasco noted the oil slick has reached the municipality of Caluya in Antique, particularly along the shores of Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogbo, Liwagao Island, Barangay Sibolo, and Sitio Tambak in Barangay Semirara. “Although none of the tourist attractions have been affected,” she said, “the LGUs together with the Coast Guard have been cleaning up the area, with support from private sector, who provided personal protective equipment.”

Meanwhile, Boracay Island in Aklan is ready for any untoward effects from the oil spill. The PCG and the Malay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office is monitoring the coastline of Boracay Island, “and has prepositioned oil slick booms in strategic areas around the island in anticipation of the oil spill,” she added.

DOT-Western Visayas is also actively coordinating with the LGU of Malay on helping tourists in Boracay if the spill reaches the island’s coast, she said.