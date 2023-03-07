No monkey business in PHL coconuts; animal rights group gives endorsement

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has called on consumers and companies to support countries that don’t use monkey labor, including the Philippines, and shun countries that tolerate such animal abuse.

PETA, decrying the “forced labor” of monkeys as coconut pickers in Thailand, issued the statement as two international companies—British grocery retailer ASDA and meal service company HelloFresh—confirmed that they will stop obtaining coconut milk from Thailand following a PETA investigation, revealing that monkeys are chained, whipped, beaten, and forced to spend long hours picking coconuts from trees.

According to a statement issued by PETA, ASDA’s own new range of coconut milk will be obtained from the Philippines.

PETA Asia’s third exposé implicates Thai coconut pickers, brokers, farms, and monkey-training operations in nine provinces, including top-producing ones.

One trainer was caught on camera dangling a screaming monkey by the neck and striking him with a tether.

One monkey used for breeding was kept chained alone in the sun without access to water, while other young monkeys languished in cramped cages. Coconut pickers said that the monkeys sometimes incur broken bones from falling out of—or being yanked down from—the trees, and a worker confirmed that most monkeys are kidnapped from their families in nature, even though the species exploited by the coconut trade are threatened or endangered.

“These companies’ compassionate decisions will help protect monkeys from being kidnapped, chained, and forced to pick coconuts,” said PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker.

“PETA is calling on consumers and companies alike to steer clear of Thai coconut milk and support coconut producers that never use monkey labor, including those in the Philippines.”

PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to abuse in any other way”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.

PETA has been calling on the Philippine government to stop the operation of monkey farms and the export of Philippine long-tailed macaques for scientific experiments.