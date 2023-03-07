New power plant allows unit to boost 2022 income–Aboitiz

Aboitiz Power Corp. reported a net income of P27.5 billion in 2022, up 32 percent from the previous year’s level, as its newest power plant delivered strong results last year.

Core profit for the full year stood at P26.5 billion, 27-percent higher than the P20.8 billion recorded in 2021.

“The increase in net income during 2022 was primarily due to fresh contributions from GNPD and higher availability across the company’s portfolio, gains from commodity hedges, and higher water inflows,” the company reported Monday.

For the fourth quarter, AboitizPower posted a net income of P8 billion, 56 percent higher than the P5.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2021.

“We have achieved another strong year in 2022, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. Our pursuit of delivering reliable and sustainable power to our customers and our strategic investments in renewable energy have enabled us to remain resilient and adapt to changing market conditions,” said AboitizPower President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio.

AboitizPower’s generation and retail supply business recorded EBITDA of P51.2 billion in 2022, 18 percent higher than the P43.4 billion recorded in 2021. Capacity sold in 2022 increased by 7 percent to 4,034 megawatts (MW), compared to 3,753 MW in 2021. Energy sold increased by 16 percent to 30,251 gigawatt-hours (GWh) for the full year 2022, compared to 26,031 GWh in 2021.

“As we move forward, we will continue to focus on expanding our renewable energy [RE] portfolio and leveraging digital technologies to enhance our operations and customer service. We remain optimistic about the future and are confident in delivering long-term value to all our stakeholders,” added Rubio.

The power firm is currently in the process of a 10-year renewable energy expansion to increase its RE capacity by 3,700 MW by 2030.

The company’s distribution business, meanwhile, recorded EBITDA of P8 billion, 6 percent higher than the P7.5 billion recorded in 2021. Energy sales increased by 4 percent to 5,785 GWh in 2022, compared to 5,583 GWh in 2021.

Energy sales from the residential customer segment were flat year-on-year. Commercial and industrial energy sales were higher by 5 percent due to recovering demand.