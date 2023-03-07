Mindanaoan artists, cultural formators unite in ‘Panaghiusa’ art fest, forum

byJT Nisay
March 7, 2023
2 minute read
Advocates of Indigenous Peoples (IP)-Moro culture converged at the recent Panaghiusa (unity/oneness): Indigenous Peoples-Moro Arts Fest and Forum in Koronadal City.

Mounted by the Cultural Center of the Philippines, through its Cultural Exchange Department and the Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Colleges Marbel Inc., Panaghiusa amplified voices and shared experiences through exchanges of ideas and knowledge, performances and interactions. The idea was to enable settlers understand and appreciate IP-Moro’s right to self-determination and sovereignty.

Datu Victorino Saway of the Talaandig community, Nestor Horfilla of Davao City and other prominent leaders of various cultural communities and organizations spearheaded the open discussions and strategic planning on priority concerns of the IPs and Moros. The talks covered a broad range of topics, including food security, women leadership, disaster risk reduction, resiliency building, and cultural appropriation, among other activities.

The featured activities were aptly titled as Kastulen (conversations), Hegefan (performances), Pagana (traditional cooking) and Kalyak (valuable material).

There were 20 cultural communities represented in the two-day fest and forum. These were  Manobo, Talaandig, Daraghuyan, Tagolwanen, Blaan, Iranun, Tboli, Arumanen, Sama, Tausug, Sangir, Maguindanao, Teduray, Maranaw, Subanen, Yakan, Kagan, Higaonon and Mamanwa.

Special performances were lined up as well, showcasing the rich and colorful dances, music and rituals of some of the participating groups. These featured special participation from the Hinugyaw Dance Troupe, Bayang Barrios, Carlito Amalla, Helobung Cultural Dance Troupe and the Marbel Youth Choir.

Meanwhile, the Pagana cooking demos featured traditional cuisine of the Maranaws, Sama, Tboli and Subanen. Then, a General Santos City artist, educator and curator curated an exhibition, titled Tawid: Shifts in Gender Roles in Traditional Visual Arts.

The exhibit featured the Iranun Art of Binalodan Inaul, an enduring expression by a small community of weavers that produce the Ikat, or resist dyeing technique, on weft thread. Works by Moamar A. Garcia and Jala Daudl were also exhibited and featured in a demonstration of the balod, or tying of patterns.

Panaghiusa is one of the projects of CCP Kaisa sa Sining (KSS) Mindanao Collaborative for 2023, which was planned during the KSS Regional Caucus and Dialogue held from June 11 on 13, 2022 in Koronadal City. The key representatives of the KSS Mindanao crafted action plans to prioritize and implement attainable cultural and artistic programs and projects that would benefit the community.

JT Nisay
JT Nisay has a Bachelor's degree in Journalism obtained at the University of Sto. Tomas. He is a Lifestyle Reporter for 3 years now in BusinessMirror.

