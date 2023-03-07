Magnitude 6.2 quake rocks mountainous Davao de Oro

A strong earthquake rocked mountainous Davao de Oro province on Tuesday afternoon, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it was expecting damage.

The magnitude 6.2 quake occurred at 2:02 pm Tuesday 13 kilometers northeast of Maragusan town, Davao de Oro. It has a depth of 32 kilometers.

It was felt at Intensity 5 in the provincial capital town of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, which is 55 kilometers northwest of Maragusan. It was felt at Intensity 4 in Tagum City, the provincial capital of Davao del Norte, 88 kms to its west side.

It was at a milder Intensity 3 in Davao City and Davao Del Sur, Malungon in Sarangani and Tupi in South Cotabato.

There was no report of damage.

On February 1, the province was also hit by a magnitude 6 quake in Compostela town and created damage to its buildings, including the district hospital in Montevista, forcing it to evacuate its patients to a gymnasium.