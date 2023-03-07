Magnitude 5.9 quake rocks mountainous Davao de Oro

DAVAO CITY—A 19-year-old woman with special needs was slightly hurt after a firewall collapsed and hit a makeshift house in Magugpo West, Tagum City, while some students in some schools in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro were reported to have fainted when a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked Davao de Oro on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tagum City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the woman pulled out alive from the debris with only minor injuries.

A strong earthquake rocked mountainous Davao de Oro province on Tuesday afternoon, and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it was expecting damage.

The quake was earlier reported at magnitude 6.2 that occurred at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday in Maragusan town, Davao de Oro. It has a depth of 32 kilometers. Later the Phivolcs corrected its report to magnitude 5.9 and it occurred in New Bataan.

It was felt at Intensity 5 in the provincial capital town of Nabunturan, and in the towns of Maco, Maragusan, New Bataan and Pantukan, all in Davao de Oro. It was felt at Intensity 4 in Monkayo, Davao de Oro; City of Tagum, Davao del Norte; City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur.

It was at a milder Intensity 3 in Davao City and Davao Del Sur, Malungon in Sarangani and Tupi in South Cotabato.

There were 16 aftershocks, including another stronger quake at magnitude 5.6 at 4:47 pm in the same epicenter and same depth as the first incident.

On February 1, the province was also hit by a magnitude 6 quake in Compostela town and created damage to its buildings, including the district hospital in Montevista, forcing it to evacuate its patients to a gymnasium.