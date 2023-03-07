ICTSI sets $400-M capex for expansion of terminals

byLorenz S. Marasigan
March 7, 2023
2 minute read
International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is increasing its capital expenditures (capex) to $400 million this year from $386.35 million the year prior, as it continues to expand its terminals around the world.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, ICTSI said the amount will be used to expand its terminals in Australia, Mexico, Philippines, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The amount will also be used for the second tranche of concession extension-related expenditures in Madagascar, the yard expansion in Nigeria, the quay expansion in Brazil, the development of a newly acquired terminal in East Java in Indonesia, and equipment acquisitions and upgrades as well as maintenance requirements.

ICTSI booked $618.46 million in net income in 2022, a 44-percent increase from the $428.57 million it recorded the year prior. The growth in profits is attributable to the strong port operation in 2022, which resulted in a 20-percent increase in revenues to $2.24 billion from $1.87 billion.

“In a year marked by geopolitical unrest and inflationary pressures, we took clear and robust actions to focus on our cost initiatives and implemented a selective and disciplined capex program which has pleasingly created value for our stakeholders,” ICTSI Chairman and President Enrique K. Razon, Jr. said.

“While the weaker economic backdrop continues, our business fundamentals remain constructive and we remain strongly positioned to deliver sustainable growth. I would like to thank colleagues across the Group who have worked hard to deliver an excellent year of results during a choppy year and the strength of our financial and operational results is testament to their hard work and commitment.”

The global port operator handled consolidated volume of 12,216,190 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, nine percent more than the 11,163,473 TEUs handled in the same period in 2021.

The company announced over the weekend that it is adding another berth to the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

Berth 8, currently under phase two development, has a design depth of 15 meters that will allow the terminal to handle “ultra large container vessels” with capacities of up to 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Currently, MICT is capable of handling neo-Panamax ships through Berths 6 and 7, which are operated by five quay cranes.

Author
Lorenz S. Marasigan
