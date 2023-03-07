Grayscale-SEC fight could clear the way for anybody to speculate on Bitcoin

THE risks of creating a new way for retail investors to pour money into cryptocurrency markets are at the heart of a court fight Tuesday between Grayscale Investments LLC and a top US financial regulator.

Grayscale wants to convert its $14 billion Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC), the largest investment vehicle tied to the No. 1 cryptocurrency, into an exchange-traded fund. But the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected the plan in June, saying cryptocurrency markets are too ripe for fraud and manipulation. Grayscale sued, asking a federal appeals court to overturn a decision the company called arbitrary.

The legal battle before a 3-judge panel in Washington has big implications for the crypto industry because it could clear the way for similar ETFs, fueling a major expansion of the market by making it easier for everyday investors to bet on the success or failure of digital assets.

“Allowing an ETF means anybody with a brokerage account—which is basically available to anybody who can fog a mirror in the US—can now speculate on Bitcoin,” said James Angel, an associate finance professor at Georgetown University. Angel signed on to one of the amicus briefs in support of Grayscale.

Arguments at the DC Court of Appeals will hinge on whether ETFs backed directly by Bitcoin are any riskier than ETFs already approved by the SEC that are linked to cryptocurrency futures contracts. Grayscale claims there’s little difference, while the government says futures, unlike spot Bitcoin, are traded on a public exchange with federal oversight.

The court case is a major test for the SEC, which has taken an aggressive stance toward the crypto industry, including through increased enforcement following the collapse of several companies, including FTX, last year. The SEC has claimed that most digital assets are securities that have to be registered with the agency.

US regulators are concerned the next crypto disaster might have greater repercussions if digital-asset businesses grow large enough to affect the broader financial system, which was mostly insulated from the current crisis.

For Grayscale, the stakes are high. The trust has effectively operated as a closed-end fund that didn’t redeem shares when prices fell, which left the trust trading at discounts of more than 40 percent to its underlying Bitcoin. The structure of an ETF allows shares to be created and redeemed to keep pace with shifting demand. A conversion could unlock $6 billion in value, according to Elliott Stein, senior litigation analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

The steep discount on the Bitcoin trust has been at the center of recent lawsuits. Rival Osprey Funds claims Grayscale misled investors by saying the conversion to an ETF was a “forgone conclusion.” Investment firm Fir Tree Capital Management claims there’s no legal reason that stops the trust from allowing investors to exit.

Grayscale called the Osprey suit “frivolous” and said in response to Fire Tree that it remains “100 percent committed to converting GBTC to an ETF, as we strongly believe this is the best long-term product structure for GBTC and its shareholders.” Bloomberg News