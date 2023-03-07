DTI inks MOA with SMC packaging unit

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has inked an agreement with San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corp. (SMYPC) which aims to improve the packaging of the local products and to provide “cost-efficient” packaging solutions to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the DTI, the Bureau of Small and Medium Enterprise Development (BSMED) facilitated the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the agency and SMYPC, the packaging business of San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

Under the agreement, DTI and SMYPC plan to conduct roadshows nationwide to introduce “appropriate” packaging solutions to the MSMEs through the small merchants’ network of authorized distributors.

The agency said this initiative will allow San Miguel’s packaging business to “better appreciate” and understand the packaging needs of the MSMEs. With this, DTI said the company can propose innovations “beneficial” to the target sectors.

Under the signed agreement, DTI said it will work together with SMYPC to “empower” the MSMEs through training and education, coaching and mentoring and other innovative and developmental interventions that would upgrade, upskill and even upsize the MSMEs.

The project of DTI and San Miguel’s unit is set to begin this year.

“It is about time that we collaborate, enhance, and push further towards product development, branding, and innovative packaging solutions which are at par with the international standards,” DTI-Regional Operations Group Assistant Secretary Dominic Tolentino Jr. said.

Tolentino led the MOA signing last February 16 with SMYPC Vice President and Sales and Marketing Director Edita Molato as well as SMYPC Vice President and Division Finance Manager Cynthia Lazatin.

According to SMC’s website, SMYPC is a joint venture company that combines two recognized Asian brands—one of Southeast Asia’s biggest conglomerates, San Miguel Corp., and Japan’s Nihon Yamamura Glass Company,Ltd.

“SMYPC has developed its business to provide not only glass packaging products but other formats like metal, paper, composites, plastics, and PET requirements.”

San Miguel’s packaging unit targets industries such as beverage, food, pharmaceutical, industrial, personal and household care.

SMYPC said it supplies products such as Enviro-Tuff (radiant barrier), woven products, wine closures, rigid plastic containers, and retail and online packaging, and wine.