DOTr, MMDA: Day 1 of transport strike fizzles out

THE first day of the weeklong transport strike had little impact on the economy, according to the chief of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), noting that only a handful of drivers and operators joined the protest.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said “only a few” were part of the first day of the jeepney strike, which was called to highlight objections to the PUV modernization program.

“Based on what we see, the impact is very minimal. Reports from Regions 9, 10, 11, and 12, showed that no one joined the strike. Here in Metro Manila, only a few joined. In Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, the operations were normal,” he said.

Manibela and Piston led a supposedly weeklong strike in protest against the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

When asked if the DOTr is keen on having the franchises of those who joined the strike revoked, Bautista said he is not totally in favor of that.

“I don’t think we will, but we will review the policy and there is due process. There has to be a hearing and they must explain who joined and explain why they didn’t ply the routes. We’ll see to it that there is ample discussion and dialogue,” he said.

Live feed of the traffic situation from major streets in the metropolis are seen at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s headquarters as the transport strike gets under way on Monday, March 6, 2023. The MMDA said its regionwide monitoring showed the strike had minimal impact on public transport.

MMDA report

A similar assessment was made by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), which said the start of the weeklong nationwide strike on Monday did not cripple jeepney routes in the metropolis.

MMDA acting Chairman Romando Artes described the traffic situation in the metropolis as “normal.”

“It appears that their plans did not materialize fully,” Artes said, partly in Filipino, in a press conference also attended by representatives from the Department of Transportation, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board and the National Capital Region Police Office.

Artes said contingency measures were put in place to counter the effects of the transport group strike.

“The President, through the Office of the Executive Secretary, organized this Inter-Agency Monitoring Team in response to the transport strike. Because of the unified efforts of concerned agencies, we were able to prepare and address the needs of the riding public,” said Artes.

“Ahead of the transport strike, assets were prepositioned, contingency plans were in place, and routes that would be affected by the strike were identified,” said Artes.

While a few cases of harassment of drivers who did not join the protest action were reported, NCRPO Col. Roman Arugay described the strike as peaceful, with no arrests made.

10-point program

Officially introduced in 2017, the PUVMP is a 10-point program that ultimately involves the phaseout of the old PUVs to make way for more modern and environmentally-friendly vehicles.

A crucial step in the plan is the consolidation of individual franchises into transport cooperatives or corporations, which will provide groups access to business financing to bankroll the acquisition of modern vehicles.

Transport groups that backed the strike said that while they recognize the virtue of modernization, they are against consolidation and the need to shoulder payments for new units, given what they deem oppressive policies and financing schemes.

Latest data from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) showed that about 62.4 percent or about 98,000 jeepneyes have consolidated nationwide, while 71.7 percent or about 14,000 of the roughly 19,000 UV Express have consolidated.

This means that about 65,000 drivers are in danger of losing their livelihoods if they fail to consolidate by December 31. The program, to date, has a 4.5-percent success rate with only 6,814 modern jeepneys deployed versus the universe of 158,000 PUVs with franchises.

Phased implementation

On Monday, Move As One Coalition said it sympathizes with the drivers as well as the commuters affected by the strike.

It proposed that the modernization program be implemented in phases, starting with a number of routes.

“Because of the limited budget and staff of the DOTr and LTFRB, there has to be prioritization in route rationalization. We cannot repeat the decade-long mistake of implementing this concurrently in all places,” the coalition said.

The government should also provide a step-by-step support and remove roadblocks to enable transport workers to comply to the program, it added.

“The government must also allot funds and staff for the program. The equity support should not go below P500,000 or better yet 50 percent of the cost of a new unit,” Move As One said.

“The government should also provide social support and pension support,” it said.

Move As One estimates that the government has to allot at least P16.4 billion every year for five years to allow jeepneys to comply with the modernization program.

“The DOTr and LTFRB has to make it a policy to increase the supply of transportation so that commuters are supported. In Manila alone, we estimate that at least 2 million passengers are being served by public transport everyday,” Move as One said.

Lastly, Move As One said, “the government should involve commuters and transport workers in designing and implementing the program.”

“Form a multisectoral governance committee that will guide the DOTr at LTFRB in implementing the program—an initiative that should have been done in 2022,” Move As One said.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes and Roy Domingo, Nonie Reyes





