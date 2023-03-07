D’Navigators seek to close in on semis vs AJAA Spikers in Spikers’ Turf

byBusinessMirror
March 7, 2023
1 minute read
Jade Disquitado and the D’Navigators gun for their seventh straight win
UNBEATEN Iloilo and Imus clash in a key duel Wednesday with Iloilo seeking to move closer to the second semifinal berth and Imus going all out to firm up its hold of the fourth spot in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Jade Disquitado and the D’Navigators gun for their seventh straight win against the AJAA Spikers, who are likewise in a virtual must-win situation in a bid to enhance their 5-3 card and gain more cushion over the fifth-running VNS Griffins (4-3).

Game time is 5:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa and National U-Archipelago collide at 3 p.m. with the City Lions shooting for their fourth victory against five losses in an attempt to keep their backdoor bid alive and the Builders going for a second straight win after dropping their first five games.

Powerhouse Cignal clinched the first Final Four seat with an 8-0 slate with Cotabato poised to nail the third slot with a 5-1 mark, virtually leaving five teams to dispute the last spot in post-elims play.

Navy has a 3-4 card while Army totes a 3-5 in a tie with Santa Rosa.

Games are telecast live on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play, SMART Live Stream and spikersturf.ph.

Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

