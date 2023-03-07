‘Damulag’ painting loaned to Philippine Consulate General in Milan

BusinessMirror
March 7, 2023
1 minute read
“Damulag.” Consul General Elmer G. Cato points to the painting “Damulag” that Milan-based Kapampangan visual artist Richard Gabriel has loaned to the Philippine Consulate General in Milan.

Gabriel, who has studied art in Italy and also trained under Italian National Artist Carla Tolomeo, was the first to respond to the Consulate’s call for Filipino artists in Milan to display their works at the Consulate as part of its cultural diplomacy program.

His work “Damulag” pays tribute to the carabao, the national animal of the Philippines. Photo by Troi Santos

Troi Santos
