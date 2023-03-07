City of San Juan celebrates Women’s Day, inks MOA to screen, prevent breast cancer

IN celebration of the International Women’s Day, the local government of San Juan will launch various activities for women at 8:30 a.m.on Wednesday, March 8.

Mayor Francis Zamora will lead the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Medical City and AIA Philippines and General Services at 9a.m.



The city prepared a cycling parade and Zumba performance to kick off the event. The women of San Juan will also enjoy free services like haircut, manicure, and pedicure to pamper themselves as well as social services to empower them such as mini job fair, service desk for solo parents and San Juan health card, and free legal assistance with a Public Assistance Office lawyer.



“We have prepared these activities to honor all the women of San Juan. It is our way of thanking them for their contributions and to highlight women’s issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women,” said the mayor.



The city will also sign a MOA with Medical City and AIA Philippines on the latter’s program, SCReen And Prevent (SCRAP) Cancer Program, a program that aims to provide better medical access to the indigent population, including free early detection screening and treatment to women.



“This is a very important MOA because not only are we giving free medical consultation and breast cancer exam to 500 qualified women in San Juan; those who will unfortunately be diagnosed with the disease will be given free treatment by Medical City and AIA Philippines. We know how expensive it is to get treatment so we are very grateful to them for choosing San Juan to be their partner and pilot city in this program,” declared the mayor.