BTr raises only 64.7% of target ₧15B from T-bill sale

DESPITE oversubscribed, the national government only raised P9.7 billion at the auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on Monday, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

This only represented 64.7 percent of the P15 billion it intended to raise from the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day securities. The Auction Committee made a full award for the 364-day T-bills but only made a partial award for the 91-day and 182-day notes.

“The auction was 1.3 times oversubscribed, attracting P20.1 billion in total tenders. With its decision, the committee raised P9.7 billion of the P15 billion offering,” BTr said.

The BTr data showed the government raised P5 billion from the 364-day T-Bills. The securities fetched a 5.707 percent interest rate.

A total of P8.157 billion tenders were received for the offer and the Auction Committee rejected a total of P3.157 billion.

For the 91-day T-Bills, the Committee accepted P2.455 billion worth of tenders at an average annual interest rate of 4.586 percent.

The government received a total of P5.172 billion tenders for the notes and rejected P2.717 billion.

In terms of the 182-day T-Bills, the BTr said the Auction Committee accepted P2.25 billion worth of offers for the security at an average annual rate of 5.378 percent.

The government received total tenders of P6.8 billion for the T-Bills and ended rejecting P4.55 billion of these tenders.

Last week, the national government also failed to raise P15 billion from the sale of T-bills as some investors sought higher than secondary market yields.

The BTr said it was only able to borrow P10 billion from the domestic market during its T-bills auction that ended mixed last week.

The Treasury’s auction committee did not award a single 91-day T-bill while making full awards on both the 182-day and 364-day tenors of the government security.

