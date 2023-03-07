BI chief stands by ‘no photo’ policy at Naia terminals

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) defended on Tuesday its existing policy barring travelers from taking photos and videos of immigration personnel while at the immigration areas of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

In a statement, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco finally addressed a viral Twitter post showing signages at the Naia reminding travelers that “the use of cellular phones or video recording devices, sharing of photos/videos of any immigration personnel is strictly prohibited.”

Furthermore, the signages warned travelers that “any form of slander against the immigration personnel is prohibited under the Cyberbullying law” and that “posting of photos/videos without the consent of the immigration personnel is a direct violation of the Data Privacy Act.”

Tansingco said such policy is also being observed in other countries.

“The policy of disallowing photos and videos in the immigration area is not new, and similar signages have been posted in the past,” Tansingco said.

However, the BI chief ordered the signages to be removed and its wordings be improved in order to reflect the hospitality of the Filipino people.

“While the policy remains, I have instructed the BI airport management to temporarily remove the signages for them to be improved,” he stated.

This developed as Tansingco assured travelers that there would be a sufficient number of immigration personnel to facilitate their travel documents during the summer season.

Tansingco said Philippine-bound travelers are expected to reach 30,000 a day during this season and 34,000 daily departures.

“Apart from no leaves for port personnel during the peak season, I have instructed the BI airport terminal heads to personally make sure that all counters are fully manned to service all inbound and outbound passengers,” Tansingco said.

He also disclosed that airport authorities have agreed to expand the areas allotted for BI personnel at Naia Terminal 3 soon to allow the agency to deploy more officers.

Likewise, the BI is expecting a new batch of 38 immigration officers to graduate from the BI’s academy in Clark, followed by a batch of 147 additional immigration officers.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





