Basking in their big breaks

NOT every aspirant who’d like to enter show business or who dreams of becoming a big star will get the big break. Some wait for years. Some do not even get a taste or feel of it at all. And destiny oftentimes plays a big part—if it’s meant to be, the elements of the universe will conspire to make it happen.

Eat Bulaga, the country’s undisputed longest running variety program, has a new star in the making. Danish-Filipino teen Carren Eistrup won the “Bida Next” search of the program, and this big win automatically makes her the newest addition to the noontime show’s roster of regular celebrities.

Eistrup, who hails from Cebu, admitted in a recent talk with us that she has long dreamt of being in the entertainment business.

“It has always been a childhood dream. I love to perform, specifically to sing in front of people. I have joined singing competitions in my province and even overseas, but Eat Bulaga gave me my biggest win. And I am more than happy that it is a talent search of sorts. I was evaluated in many aspects—hosting, personality, talent, singing, dancing, and what kind of overall appeal I can bring to the show.”

Many noticed that Eistrup looks a bit like Miley Cyrus, but the 14-year-old asserts that she’d like to showcase her unique individuality. She has dislodged former child star Ryzza Mae Dizon as the youngest co-host of the show but Eistrup looks up to Dizon as an inspiration.

“I am learning a lot from Ryzza and the other more senior members of the show. I am happy that they are so open with their support and their encouragement for a newcomer like me,” she said.

The Grade 9 student is happy that she can continue her schooling via online classes. “My family and I value education, that’s why I still prioritize my schooling despite this new chapter in my life. I guess it’s a matter of managing my time well and seizing every good opportunity that my agency, Merlion Entertainment, gives me as far as this very young career of mine is concerned. Eat Bulaga has given me my biggest break and I will nurture this as much as I can. I am still young and I have a lot to learn and a long way to go. I really want to stay long in the entertainment business and make my family and kababayans in Cebu proud.”

LIFE AFTER FIDEL FOR DAVID LICAUCO

THERE’S no denying that the recently concluded GMA series Maria Clara at Ibarra gave David Licauco the biggest break of his seemingly lackluster career. His Fidel character endeared him to viewers, thanks to lead star Barbie Forteza who was paired with him and gave him the biggest push that he needed.

It took Licauco nine years from the time he bagged runner-up honors in the Mister Chinatown pageant to finally get noticed. “I guess the secret is to never give up. If you really want something badly, you have to be patient,” he said, adding that this newfound popularity takes getting used to.

“Sometimes I wish that I can just drive off to the nearest mall to hang around or eat or kill time. But after Fidel, life has taken on a different route. Don’t get me wrong, I am thankful that things have evolved in this manner, and I am not complaining. It’s just that sometimes in life, one has to make some compromises.”

Licauco is also glad that he is now being taken seriously as a celebrity endorser. He was recently welcomed as the new face of BlueWater Day Spa. “I am just thankful that the blessings continue to come in. I recall those times that I would have to line up for go-see and auditions, hoping to be included in the final casting for TV commercials and fashion shows. Rejections here and there, but I guess such is life,” he shared.

The 27-year-old celebrity added that he is ready for new adventures but asserted that he needs to always find the balance.

“I am at the peak of my life, and although things tend to come easier at this stage, I am very much aware that there should always be balance. I cannot overwork myself because my body and mind will suffer. I am glad that BlueWater Day Spa gives me all the perks to recharge, rejuvinate and relax when I need to slow down and counter the many stresses that come with the job.”

Licauco also told us that although he is presently uncommitted, he’d like to find the right one soon and hopefully get settled in a few years. “The romance department is one that I should also find time to look into seriously,” he ended, shaking our hands and unleashing a big wink.