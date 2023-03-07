Baltazar shines in G Lanterns debut in Super League hoops

JUSTINE BALTAZAR showed why he’s one of the country’s prized big men by leading the Pampanga G Lanterns to a 78-70 victory over Sta. Rosa Laguna Monday night for their second straight win in the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas Super League Pro Division Second Conference Dumper Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando City.

In front of his home crowd, Baltazar, a Gilas Pilipinas national training pool member who hails from Mabalacat City, scored 14 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for the G Lanterns.

Archie Concepcion led the team with a game-high 20 points.

King Caralipio and Kurt Reyson also had 12 and 10 points, respectively, as the G Lanterns followed up on their 129-93 drubbing of 1Munti last Saturday and hiked their record to 9-5 won-lost in a tie with Boracay at sixth spot.

The Lions, coming off a 133-74 thrashing of San Pedro Laguna-ARS last Wednesday, slipped to 10-4, still good for solo fourth in the league presented by Dumper party-list, Winzir, and Skin Care Depot, co-presented by SCD Cosmetics, and supported by NET 25, Adcon, Wcube Solutions Inc., MDC, Unisol, Don Benitos, and Finn Cotton, with Philippine Basketball Association and Gilas Pilipinas great Marc Pingris serving as commissioner.

In other games, Boracay trounced Bagong Cabuyao-Homelab Nation. 95-79, while Quezon City nipped Cagayan de Oro-PSP, 97-96.

JBoy Solis paced Sta. Rosa with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Jeramer Cabanag and John Nermal got 11 and 10 points, respectively.