Asean taekwondo tilt up

THE Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will host the 16th Asean Taekwondo Championships from March 10 to 12 at the Ayala Mall-Manila Bay in Parañaque City.

“We expect our Asean neighbors to field the same bets that they’re sending to Cambodia,” said PTA Secretary General Raul Samson, referring to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games set from May 5 to 17.

Around 383 athletes, officials and international referee from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Laos are coming for the championships.

The biennial event is supported by Smart/MVP Sports Foundation, Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

The PTA, meanwhile, concluded its national selection for members of the team to the Cambodia SEA Games, among them Tokyo Olympian Kurt Barbosa and fellow Mexico world championships campaigners and 2019 Philippine SEA Games gold medalist Dave Cea (-74 kgs), Laila Delo (-67 kgs), Baby Jessica Canabal (-53 kgs), Joseph Chua (63 kgs) and Alfritz Arevalo (-68 kgs).