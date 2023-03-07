70% of children already working in 11 regions–PSA

MAJORITY or over 70 percent of children in 11 regions nationwide were already working in 2021, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA data also showed six of these regions have poverty rates of above the national average as of 2021. Four of these regions with high poverty rates and children working also saw an increase in poverty rates in 2021.

In 2021, the total number of working children considered engaged in child labor was estimated at 935,000. This was higher than the reported working children engaged in child labor in 2020 at 597,000.

“Child labor includes: hazardous work [hazardous child labor] which encompasses undesirable activities or work done in a hazardous environment [as identified in DOLE Order No. 04 (1999) on ‘Hazardous work and activities to persons below 18 years of age’],” PSA explained.

“[This also includes] work done for long hours of more than 40 hours and/or night time or the entire day by children in ages 15 to 17 years and those classified as other child labor, that is, work by children below 15 years of age in excess of the allowable work hours or less than 20 hours,” it added.

Based on the PSA, children include Filipinos aged 5 years old to 17 years old. The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) had the highest proportion of children working at 81.7 percent in 2021.

The other regions with majority of children worked included Region I (Ilocos Region); Region II (Cagayan Valley); Region III (Central Luzon); Mimaropa Region; Region VII (Central Visayas); Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula); Region X (Northern Mindanao); Region XI (Davao Region); Region XII (Soccsksargen); and Region XIII (Caraga).

The six regions that had a high proportion of children working and had higher poverty rates than the national average were Mimaropa; Central Visayas; Zamboanga Peninsula; Northern Mindanao; Soccsksargen; and Caraga.

The PSA data showed 75.1 percent of children in Mimaropa worked and the region had a poverty incidence rate of 20.8 percent.

The data also showed 79.1 percent of children in Central Visayas, which had a poverty rate of 27.6 percent, worked in 2021; Zamboanga Peninsula, 78.7 percent of children working and a poverty rate of 30.1 percent; Northern Mindanao, 73.7 percent of children working and a poverty influence of 26.1 percent; Soccsksargen, 71.9 percent of children working and 28.1 percent poverty rate; and Caraga, 72.2 percent of children working and poverty rate of 33.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the four regions with a high proportion of children working; have higher poverty rates than the national average; and saw an increase in poverty rates compared to 2018 were Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Mimaropa saw its poverty increase to 20.8 percent in 2021 from 15.1 percent in 2018 while Central Visayas saw its poverty rate increase to 27.6 percent in 2021 from 17.7 percent in 2018.

For Northern Mindanao, the poverty rate rose to 26.1 percent in 2021 from 23.1 percent in 2018, while Caraga’s poverty rate increased to 33.2 percent in 2021 from 30.5 percent in 2018.

“Across regions, Northern Mindanao had the highest share of the country’s child laborers at 14.8 percent, followed by Central Visayas at 10 percent. NCR had the lowest share at 1.2 percent, followed by CAR and BARMM at 2 percent,” PSA said.

Across regions, Northern Mindanao posted the highest proportion of working children of 12.5 percent in 2021. This was followed by Caraga Region at 11.1 percent and Region XII or Soccsksargen at 7.4 percent in 2021.

In terms of share to total working children, Northern Mindanao posted the highest at 13.7 percent, followed by Calabarzon at 10.1 percent, and Central Visayas at 8.7 percent.

Meanwhile, three regions had less than 3 percent each: National Capital Region (NCR) at 1.6 percent, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) at 1.7 percent, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) at 2.1 percent.