‘Workers displaced by oil spill to get emergency jobs’

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 6, 2023
1 minute read
Workers, who were displaced by the oil spill caused by the sinking of M/T (motor tanker) Princess Empress off the coast of Oriental Mindoro may soon also get emergency employment from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvido E. Laguesma said through a mobile messaging app they are now coordinating the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on what tasks can be assigned for the DOLE’s “Tupad” program in Mindoro.

Laguesma added they have yet to get the total number of workers who were affected by the oil spill from the capsized tanker.

“I still have no details or estimate of the affected workers. Our regional office is still being conducted by the DOLE Regional Office in coordination with DENR,” Laguesma said.

“Tupad” beneficiaries are usually given light public works like street sweeping, debris cleaning and declogging works, which lasts from ten days to 90 days.

The intervention from the DOLE will be on top of assistance to be provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) food packs and cash-for-work, according to the government agency.

The DSWD has noted there are over 7,000 families from six municipalities who are affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

MT Princess Empress, which carried 800,000 liters of fuel, sank near the Naujan town in Oriental Mindoro last week.

Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
