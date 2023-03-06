Wilcon 2022 income surges as local demand rebounds

Wilcon Depot Inc., a retailer of construction materials, said its income last year surged by 50 percent to P3.84 billion from the previous year’s P2.56 billion, driven mainly by the increase in sales and gross margin rate expansion.

Net sales rose by 22 percent to P33.97 billion from the previous year’s P27.81 billion, attributed mainly to the increased business volume with the resumption of private construction upon the full opening of the economy.

“There was marked increase in private construction activities toward the end of the first quarter up to the end of the year despite strong inflationary pressures. Our results also reflected our resilience and adaptability in coping with the myriad challenges of operating in a pandemic-disrupted environment,” Lorraine Belo-Cincochan, Wilcon’s president and CEO, said.

“We seized the country’s overall economic recovery with our timely investments in inventory, our people and in process improvements.”

For the fourth quarter alone, the company said its income rose 28 percent to P888 million from the previous year’s P692 million. Net sales, meanwhile, grew 18 percent to P8.84 billion from the previous year’s P7.46 billion, mainly to the continued recovery of old stores particularly Metro Manila branches, which were hit hardest by pandemic-related restrictions in 2021.

Wilcon opened 10 stores during the year, all in Luzon. Nine depots and one Home Essentials were opened, bringing to 83 the total number of branches by the end of 2022.

Net sales from depot format stores comprised the majority, accounting for 97 percent of total net sales.

Operating expenses, in view of the increased volume of business and continuing store network expansion, was up by 17 percent to P8.42 billion. Top contributing accounts include depreciation and amortization, utilities, manpower and trucking.

Total capital expenditures for the year reached P2.64 billion, mainly on continuous investments in store network expansion, additional warehouse buildings in the main distribution center, store and transportation equipment, IT infrastructure and software and renovations.