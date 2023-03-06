Theft cases at airport irk solon, calls for urgent talks with DOTr

SPEAKER Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez asked for an urgent meeting with officials of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) following the embarrassing and alarming stealing from tourists at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

Romualdez said the recent incident of stealing from a Thai tourist at the Naia by erring personnel of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) is very embarrassing and alarming.

With this, the lawmaker recommended the firing of all OTS personnel.

Romualdez said he asked for a meeting this week at the House of Representatives with officials of the DOTr to discuss the incident at the Naia.

“Attracting tourists should be a priority, and an incident such as this doesn’t help us in encouraging visitors to our country,” he added.

The Speaker said he would recommend to Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista the replacement of all OTS personnel.

“It sounds a bit extreme but circumstances call for extreme measures. If a government personnel commits criminal acts against foreign visitors the minute they landed at the airport, it says a lot about our country,” he said. “It needs to be addressed sternly.”

Romualdez also proposes that the DoTR allow OTS personnel with good records to re-apply for their posts.

When re-applying, he said, the qualifications of OTS personnel should be subjected to the highest standards of public service and, if necessary, subject them to a lie detector test and re-training as new recruits.