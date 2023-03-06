Suspect in Degamo slay shot, 3 arrested–PNP

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that its personnel shot and killed last Saturday night a person believed to be among those behind the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel R. Degamo.

A statement issued last Sunday by the PNP though Col. Redrico “Red” A. Maranan, its public information office chief, said the suspect, who remained unidentified, was shot by policemen and soldiers after he allegedly fired at the operating forces.

“At around 9:00 in the evening of March 4, 2023, joint elements of PRO 7 (Police Regional Office 7), 62nd SAC (Special Action Company) and Philippine Army, while on pursuit operations against the remaining suspects, neutralized one suspect who fired at the operating elements in Sitio Punong, Barangay Cansumalig, Bayawan City,” the statement read.

“During the exchange of fire, the unidentified suspect incurred fatal gunshot wounds resulting in his death. Right now, continuous efforts are made to identify the dead suspect and to arrest the remaining perpetrators,” it added.

Suspects nabbed

GUNMEN clad in camouflage clothes and armed with assault rifles broke into the compound of Degamo at Barangay Nuebe, Pamplona, Negros Oriental, and shot him at around 9:40 a.m. Some said he was presiding over the distribution of the government’s cash assistance program that time.

Eight others were killed during the attack while more than 40 were reportedly wounded.

The attackers, said to be numbering six, escaped onboard three vehicles. Maranan said these vehicles were recovered at Barangay Cansumalig in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, where they were apparently abandoned.

The recovery of the getaway vehicles led to the arrest of three suspects at around 4:20 p.m. at Sitio Punong, also in Cansumalig, by combined forces from the Bayawan Municipal Police Station, PNP-SAF and the Army.

Reports reaching the PNP Command Center identified those arrested as: Joric Labrador, 50, of Cagayan de Oro City; Joven Aber, 42, of Barangay Robles, La Castellana, Negros Oriental; and, Benjie Rodriguez, 45, of Bonifacio, Misamis Occidental. Labrador and Aber were former soldiers.

Police recovered a Springfield .45 caliber pistol, ammunition and ID cards from the arrested suspects.

Maranan said revelations from the arrested suspects resulted in the recovery of the following: five M-16 rifles; two B-40 ( RPG) with five ammunition; four fully loaded bandolier with plates; a rifle case; two combat uniforms; a grey sweatshirt; three pairs of combat shoes; magazines for .45 caliber pistol; cartridges for M-16 rifles; and, two bullet-proof vests.

‘Worrying escalation’

THE Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP) has condemned Degamo’s murder and called on authorities to arrest all the suspects, including those behind three attacks against local officials last month.

“These brutalities and senseless attacks mark a worrying escalation of violence that no cause can ever justify. The deplorable and cowardly acts targeting local officials is an affront to our democracy and rule of law and must stop immediately,” Ulap said in a statement.

“We call for all perpetrators to be held accountable the soonest possible time,” it added.

ULAP President and Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo E. Cua expressed regret at Degamo’s murder. Cua said he “worked closely” with the slain official and “witnessed firsthand his efforts to serve not only his province, but the whole country.”