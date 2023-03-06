Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices fell last week as the market was pulled in different directions by the mixed signals from economic data and corporate earnings results.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell 30.53 points to close at 6,655.37 points.

The week started with the main index down for two consecutive sessions, but its losses were pared after it notched gains for three straight days.

Year-to-date, the main index is still up by 88.98 points.

Value of trade was up at an average of P9.3 billion, thanks to Tuesday’s huge volume of P21 billion. Foreign investors, who accounts for 60 percent of the trades, were net sellers at P6.97 billion.

All other sub-indices ended mixed, as the All Shares index shed 7.78 points to 3,564.42 points, the Financials index gained 38.91 to 1,836.17, the Industrial index fell 79.07 to 9,555.71, the Holding Firms index was down 17.76 to 6,434.24, the Property index declined 36.27 to 2,849.49, the Services index retreated 48.88 to 1,623.62 and the Mining and Oil index rose 31.47 to 11,072.89.

For the week, losers outnumbered gainers 135 to 94 and 22 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were 2Go Group Inc., Figaro Coffee Group Inc., LMG Corp., Dizon Copper-Silver Mines Inc., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., Acesite (Phils.) Hotel Corp. and iPeople Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. A, Megawide Construction Corp., I-Remit Inc., AllDay Marts Inc., AllHome Corp., Manila Bulletin Publishing Corp., Coal Asia Holdings Inc. and Xurpas Inc.

This week

Share prices may remain volatile this week as investors will have to chew on economic data for their trades.

Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc. the market is expected to take cues from the country’s upcoming February consumer price index data. “A February inflation print that is slower than January’s 8.7 percent may somehow lift sentiment since this may lead to a less hawkish stance by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. However, a February inflation print that exceeds the prior month’s 8.7 percent may lead to a market decline as it strengthens the case for another aggressive move by the BSP.”

Investors may also look into the country’s upcoming labor force survey and foreign direct investments data for more clues on the local economy.

Broker 2TradeAsia said the US jobs data and inflation will take center stage over the next few weeks, and the data will likely dictate the policy rates of the United States Federal Reserve.

“While the jury is still out on whether or not the Fed will revert to ‘usual’ 2022 hikes of 50 basis points each, indicative movements from the US dollar strengthening plus treasury yields are showing markets bracing for another half (percentage) point hike later in the month,” it said.

The main index’s support is seen at 6,600 points and resistance at 6,800 points.

Stock picks

Maybank Investment Banking Group has given shopping mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPH) a buy rating, with a target price of P43, as it provides a direct exposure to the country’s consumption story.

It forecast SM Prime to deliver a 19-percent earnings per share growth this year, driven by same-mall sales growth of 15 percent year-on-year and the addition of 215,000 square meters of gross floor area.

“Key risks for SMPH are slower-than-expected same-mall sales growth due to inflation; (prolonged weakness in the middle-income housing segment; and execution risk for the reclamation project. Key catalysts include additional mall expansion and greater-than-expected visibility on the reclamation project,” it said.

SM Prime shares closed at P35.50 apiece.

Meanwhile, Maybank gave the same buy recommendation on the shares of food canner Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), and said the stock is a prime candidate for re-rating by the market, with a target price of P28 per share.

“We expect stable fourth quarter of 2022 results given consistent market leadership in its key segments; margin windfall from stabilizing raw material prices; and improving operating leverage. These translate to a fiscal year 21 to 2024 earnings compounded annual growth rate of 13 percent, which is slightly above its peers in the domestic consumer sector,” it said.

CNPF shares closed Friday at P26 apiece.