Senators pass amending bill on tour of duty of Armed Forces officers

The Senate passed by unanimous vote Monday on second and third reading in one sitting an enabling bill addressing complications arising from a recent law covering the fixed terms of the Armed Forces Chief of Staff and high ranking AFP officers.

This, as senators were alerted on “unintended consequences” of the new law’s provisions concerning the term of office of the Chief of Staff and other key officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), amid calls to uphold “the intent of Republic Act 11709 to fend off the revolving door policy on promotions of the military top brass.”

Senator Jinggoy Estrada aired “hopes that this measure will usher improved morale for our soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” noting that “this sends a clear message that this Senate, their Senate, is one with our gallant soldiers and heroes as they perform their noble duty of protecting and defending our beloved country against aggressors and enemies.”

Moreover, Sen Estrada assured: “Andito po ang inyong Senado para alalayan kayo sa bawat laban na inyong kakaharapin.”

He added that “this bill will also provide the AFP with the flexibility, stability and dynamism to adequately adapt and respond to the demands of the uncertain times.”

Sen.Estrada expects positive development following the approval on the floor of Senate Bill 1849 contained in Committee Report No. 23, reminding that “in the approved Senate version of the bill, the measure reverted to the retirement age of 56 except for the Chief of Staff and the commanding generals of the three major services and the superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) who will retire upon completion of their tour of duty, unless sooner terminated by the President.

“From the fixed term of duty for 14 key officers under RA 11709, the approved measure limits to five key officers the maximum tour of duty – three years for the AFP Chief of Staff; two years for the commanding general of major services and the PMA superintendent, said Estrada, who is the principal author and sponsor of the SB 1849 or An Act Amending RA 11709 otherwise known as “An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives of the AFP by Prescribing Fixed Terms for Key Officers Thereof Increasing the Mandatory Retirement Age of Generals/ Flag Officers, Providing for a More Effective Attrition System, and Providing Funds Therefor”

The enabling bill adds that the vice chief of staff, the deputy chief of staff, unified command commanders, and the inspector general will be removed from the list of officials with a fixed term of three years.

The bill also provides that “in order to be eligible for appointment or promotion to the grade of brigadier general or commodore or higher, the officer must have at least one year remaining active service before compulsory retirement, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security explained.

The rationale for reinstating the one-year prohibition is aimed at addressing a major issue in the implementation of RA11709 by preventing “photo finish” promotions of generals/flag officers despite having a few months or days left before retiring, he further emphasized.

“We are still fostering the continuity of policies for the officers with a maximum tour of duty but at the same time affording the subsequent commission classes a fair and equitable opportunity to compete for promotions to these positions,” Estrada.added. “As I said in my sponsorship speech, I am not against attrition. I believe that weeding out non-performers and lame ducks in the organization is crucial, if not at the heart of ensuring professionalism and maintaining only the best and the brightest, the cream of the crop in the AFP,” Estrada assured.

Earlier, Minority Leader Koko Pimentel reiterated his earlier argument that senators should not countenance the “abuse” of presidential powers in certifying bills, noting that the Constitution clearly states that the 3-day rule between second and third reading may be waived only if the measure in question is meant to address a calamity or emergency. In this case, he noted, there was no “emergency” in addressing concerns of the AFP.