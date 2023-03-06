President Marcos gives honors to JCI Senate Philippines’ TOFIL 2022 Awardees in Malacañang

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. congratulates this year’s TOFIL Awardees 2022 at the Malacañang Palace. Laureate awardee for Business and Resilience, Mr. Hans T. Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the SM Group, Engr. Maria Catalina Estamo Cabral for Government and Public Service, Dr. Persida V. Rueda-Acosta for Law and Justice, Nemesio R. Miranda, Jr. for Visual Arts and Sculpture and Dr. Ruben L. Villareal for Agricultural Science joined the President for a photo.

The Outstanding Filipino or TOFIL Awards is among the most prestigious awards given in our country to deserving Filipinos of good moral character, whose dedication to his or her profession or vocation has made significant contributions to the advancement of his or her calling.

Hans was recognized as a champion for corporate sustainability and disaster risk reduction. He continually advocates private and public partnerships towards nationwide resilience.