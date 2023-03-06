PNP vows swift resolution of Degamo slaying

National Police chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. expressed confidence on Monday that they could get all the suspects and identify the mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Roel Degamo, as witnesses and even those who have been earlier arrested are willing to divulge the details of the brazen crime.

Degamo and eight others were killed on Saturday morning by at least 10 suspects who barged into the compound of the late governor’s house in the town of Pamplona, Negros Oriental and shot him. Scores of others were also wounded.

Several hours after the killing, units from the police and military arrested at least three suspects and killed another during the ongoing manhunt operations. The three arrested suspects are former soldiers who have been dropped from the service years ago.

During a news briefing on Monday, Azurin hinted that the suspects are cooperating by talking about the attack, the perpetrators and even the possible mastermind.

“As of now, we have not seen ’yung extrajudicial confession ng mga witnesses, but we believe little by little we’ll get to the mastermind,” the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief said.

Azurin said their continuing investigation into the murder has “uncovered promising leads from evidence and testimonies that will establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identification of key players.”

“These significant developments in this case are classic textbook examples of swift and decisive action by the DILG [Department of the Interior and Local Government], PNP leadership, Regional Special Investigation Task Group of Police Regional Office 7 and the AFP [Armed Forces of the Philippines] that is moving us closer to finding the participants and mastermind to this multiple murder case,” he said.

The Department of Justice said it has been studying the possible inclusion of two suspects in the witness protection program.





‘No sacred cows’

Following the killing Degamo, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Monday said there would be “no sacred cows” in the government’s fight against criminality.

“Whether it’s a big person or someone with influence, we will chase you down and hold you accountable for your sins,” Romualdez vowed.

“Let me reiterate the warning of President Marcos to criminals: you can run but you can’t hide,” he said.

The Speaker revealed that law enforcement agencies looking into the killing of Degamo and several others two days ago are hot on the trail of the person who masterminded the assassination.

“Investigators have important leads as to who is the mastermind of this crime. They are working round the clock at the moment for case buildup,” he said.

He assured the people of Negros Oriental that the brains behind crime would soon be arrested and would “rot in jail.”

“Soon, we will have the mastermind of the crime arrested. We will make everyone responsible for this crime pay. Our authorities will make sure they rot in jail,” he said.

The House leader reiterated that there is now peace in Negros Oriental.

“We have restored peace and order in Negros Oriental. The local government is fully functional and in control of the situation with the swearing-in of the new governor and vice governor,” he said.

He said PNP, AFP, the National Bureau of Investigation, and other concerned agencies “are tasked to provide all assistance necessary for the new officials to carry out their functions.”

For her part, Iloilo Rep. Jullienne Baronda said authorities must leave no stone unturned in making all the perpetrators face the full force of the law for the crime that also claimed five other lives.

“I strongly condemn the brazen slaying of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, who is a good friend,” she said.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the People of Negros Oriental, whom Gov. Degamo served well, and Mayor Janice Degamo and their family,” she added.

On Sunday, the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos assured that Degamo’s death has not left a leadership vacuum in the province by swearing in Vice Gov. Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes as governor and 1st Board Member Manuel Sagarbarria as vice governor.

Degamo, 56, died from gunshot wounds that he sustained after he was attacked in his home in Barangay San Isidro, Pamplona town Saturday morning while tending to beneficiaries of the government’s 4Ps or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Five other individuals were also killed in the attack that was carried out by men in full combat gear and pixelized uniforms.

Raps filed

COMPLAINTS for multiple murder and illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives have been filed against the three arrested suspects in the killing of Degamo and five civilians last Saturday.

At a news briefing held at the Department of Justice (DOJ), Interior and Local Government Secretary Behur Abalos identified suspects as Joven Javier, a 42-year-old discharged Army Ranger; Benjie Rodriguez, 45; and Joric Labrador, 50.

The three were earlier apprehended by joint police and Army troopers during a hot pursuit operation in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

They were believed to be among a group of at least 10 heavily armed men who barged into the compound of Degamo’s residence in Barangay Isidro in Pamplona, Negros Oriental and fired at the governor and some civilians availing of financial assistance being given to poor families.

Meanwhile, DOJ spokesman Jose Dominic Clavano disclosed that two of three persons charged for the crime are now being considered to be included under the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

“The DOJ is currently evaluating two of the respondents if they can be admitted to the Witness Protection Program,” Clavano said.

However, Clavano also declined to identify who among the three suspects in custody have signified their intention to cooperate with the ongoing probe.