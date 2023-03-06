PINOY PRIDE ON ICE | Fil-Am skaters set to dominate world figure skating stage

byBMPlus
March 6, 2023
2 minute read
Promising teen Peter Groseclose qualifies in the speed skating event of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to be held in South Korea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Filipino figure skaters made history as they break the five-year dry spell of the Philippines in prestigious skating competitions.

Fil-am Short Track Speed Skater, Peter Groseclose, secured the Philippines a spot in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics to be held in South Korea. The 15-year-old skater qualified through his standing at the recently concluded World Junior Short Track Speed Skating Championships held in Dresden, Germany on Jan 27-29, 2023.

This is a great milestone for the 15-year-old despite it being his first season competing internationally. He clinched a spot and landed among the 36 finalists among over 70 competitors and 30+ countries represented in the event.

Also, this is the country’s third time joining the quadrennial meet with the first in 2012 by figure skater Michael Christian Martinez and in 2020 by short track speed skater Julian Macaraeg. This is the first back-to-back appearance by PH ice skaters in the WYOG.

Groseclose started training at the young age of 7 as he was inspired by his older sister who figure skated. 

Meanwhile, figure skating duo Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin are set to compete in the 2023 ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama, Japan on March 20-26, 2023.

Isabella Gamez and Alexander Korovin are the first Philippine and South East Asian pair figure skaters to qualify at the World Figure Skating Championships.

Gamez and Korovin are the first Philippine and South East Asian pair figure skaters to qualify at the World Figure Skating Championships. They secured their spot after they qualified in their free skate scores at the Metro Trophee Metropole competition in Nice, France last October 2022, and their short program scores in the Challenge Cup held in Tilburg, Netherlands on February 26, 2023.

The last time the Philippines was represented in the World Championships was in 2017 by Michael Martinez.

The pair aims to qualify for the next Winter Olympics happening in 2026 in Milano, Cortina.

“We would like to congratulate our homegrown talents who have all glided their way to the world championships. These two major wins are definitely one for the books as once again, we will be able to show the world how talented Filipino skaters are. And we at SM Supermalls will always be proud that you have brought pride to the country,” said Joseph V. Silva, AVP for Operations for SM Lifestyle Inc. Sports & Leisure Centers.

SM Skating is the only ice skating rink in the Philippines and is home to the Philippine National Team of Ice Sports in partnership with the Philippine Skating Union (PHSU). All SM Skating branches (SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, and SM Seaside Cebu) boast state-of-the-art facilities such as Olympic-size rinks as well as skate aid rentals, assist coaches, and basic to advanced lessons.


Join the fun and fulfill your ice skating dreams when you visit SM Supermalls’ skating rinks! To know more about the exciting deals and promos at the rink, visit www.smsupermalls.com and follow @smskating on social media.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Over 9,500 runners join SM2SM Run 11 at SM Seaside

byBMPlus
March 6, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Over 9,500 runners join SM2SM Run 11 at SM Seaside

After a 2-year hiatus, SM Supermalls in Cebu stages a successful comeback of the SM2SM Run last March 5 with over 9500 running enthusiasts from all over the country. Now on its 11th year, the SM2SM run is considered to be one of the biggest and cash-rich running events in the Visayas where runners, both local and foreign, look forward every first quarter of the year.

byBMPlus
March 6, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

President Marcos gives honors to JCI Senate Philippines’ TOFIL 2022 Awardees in Malacañang

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. congratulates this year’s TOFIL Awardees 2022 at the Malacañang Palace. Laureate awardee for Business and Resilience, Mr. Hans T. Sy, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the SM Group, Engr. Maria Catalina Estamo Cabral for Government and Public Service, Dr. Persida V. Rueda-Acosta for Law and Justice, Nemesio R. Miranda, Jr. for Visual Arts and Sculpture and Dr. Ruben L. Villareal for Agricultural Science joined the President for a photo.

byBMPlus
March 6, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

CEMEX Philippines highlights sustainable development efforts during DENR visit

CEMEX Philippines President & CEO Luis Franco recently paid a courtesy visit to Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Loyzaga, Undersecretary Atty. Juan Miguel Cuna, and Undersecretary Atty. Ignatius Rodriguez. The visit aimed to foster stronger collaboration towards a shared vision of a sustainable future.

byBMPlus
March 6, 2023