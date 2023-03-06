PhilCycling women’s road team joins Vietnam race

byBusinessMirror
March 6, 2023
1 minute read
The team—(from left) coaches Alfie Catalan and Marita Lucas, Marianne Dacumos, Jelsie Sabado, Mathilda Krog, Kate Yasmin Velasco, Avegail Rombaon, Maura de los Reyes and coach Joey de los Reyes—arrive at the Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday morning.
A 10-MEMBER women’s team of the PhilCycling arrived in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday morning for the 13th Biwase Cup—a 10-stage women’s road race that Vietnam hosts annually in celebration of the International Women’s Day.

The team is composed of five members of the national women’s team and two other riders who subbed for national athletes who couldn’t join the race because of school duties.

“The goal is for our women’s team to get at least one foreign exposure ahead of the Southeast Asian Games,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, also head of the PhilCycling.

The team is composed of national athletes Mathilda Krog, Kate Yasmin Velasco, Avegail Rombaon, Marianne Dacumos and Mhay Ann Lina and additions Jelsie Sabado and Maura de los Reyes.

Marita Lucas, Alfie Catalan and Joey de los Reyes are coaching the team supported by the POC, Philippine Sports Commission, Tagaytay City, MVP Sports Foundation, Standard Insurance, Excellent Noodles and 7-Eleven.

The race starts Wednesday—right on the global celebration of the International Women’s Day—with a 66-km criterium around Binh Duong New City.

The race organized by the Vietnam Cycling Federation covers 1,101 kms and ends on March 17.

After this pre-Cambodia 32nd SEA Games prep race in Vietnam, the entire national team will head to training camp for both the road and mountain bike disciplines

The race will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/vcfchannel/posts/pfbid0JWL3EfCcczQdEMuN7aZTHTpnDKxn8QG2dB7Y8Ur9VwC7NLw8yYkS8zKTxEWA54bcl.

Author
BusinessMirror

