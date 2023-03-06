PDIC to auction off VisMin properties of closed banks

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) is set to dispose through public bidding a total of 86 properties of closed banks located in various provinces of Visayas and Mindanao on March 31, 2023.

The PDIC’s Real and Other Properties Acquired (Ropa) Disposal Committee announced that it will accept sealed bids from direct buyers only on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Unit 80, 8th Floor Landco Corporate Center, Pryce Business Park, J.P. Laurel Ave., Barangay Bajada, Davao City. Bids will be opened at 10 a.m. on March 31.

For disposal on “as is, where is” basis are residential and agricultural lots with aggregate minimum disposal price of P95.6 million involving 35 residential lots with improvements, 29 vacant residential lots, 13 vacant agricultural lots and nine agricultural lots with improvements, four of which will be sold as one. These properties are located in Antique, Cebu, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, Iloilo, Lanao del Norte, Maguindanao, Misamis Oriental, Negros Oriental, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat. Property sizes range from 94 to 50,462 square meters with minimum disposal prices between P24,320 and P9.4 million.

The complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process and Conditions of Bid are posted on the PDIC e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/. Bidders may also access the site through PDIC’s website, www.pdic.gov.ph, by clicking the e-bidding portal icon on its homepage. Bidders are reminded of their responsibility to determine the actual condition, status, ownership and other circumstances of the properties they wish to acquire.

For agricultural lots, bidders must also submit a Certification issued by the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO) of the Department of Agrarian Reform where the property is located, that the property subject of the bid is not covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Awards has been issued for the said property. For said lots, bidders are also required to submit an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings, which states that the person’s collective landholdings—including the property/ies to be acquired during the bidding—do not exceed the 5-hectare limit set by law. The standard format for this Affidavit can be downloaded from the e-bidding portal.

For participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization, a Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary’s Certificate, respectively, can likewise be downloaded from the e-bidding portal.