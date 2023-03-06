PBBM, the transport strike threat and the economy

The threat of a transport strike today, which organizers said has the potential to cripple the economy by way of “removing” from the roads the jeepneys that most commuters rely on, could provide President Bongbong Marcos Jr. the opportunity to craft strategies in line with his push to strengthen the economy given the huge challenges he faces such as the pandemic-induced debt.

Now on his ninth month in office after his landslide victory with 31 million votes, PBBM continues to pitch for unity, his theme in the campaign, and is walking his talk by appointing a son of a so-called “pinklawan” as Department of Natural Resources undersecretary.

PBBM has also been very much visible in wooing foreign investors to come to the country. “Coming back [from Japan], we have carried with us over $13 billion in contributions and pledges to benefit our people and create approximately 24,000 jobs and further solidify our economic environment,” the President said upon his return at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

To convert the pledges to actual investments means PBBM should face up to the challenge of the so-called EODB or Ease in Doing Business in the Philippines as investors find it difficult to go through the rigmarole of securing permits to start their businesses. Even the locals are not spared the cumbersome permitting process.

What comes to mind with today’s threat of a transport strike is the need to beef up the Transport Network Vehicle Services, vehicles that commuters can turn to via a ride-hailing app such as Grab. There are now just 20,000 vehicles serving the millions of commuters and there is a need to beef this up, a fact that is not lost on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, which has just opened 100,000 slots. That means 100,000 new jobs immediately created.

However, the process for getting a TNVS franchise remains a big hurdle and should PBBM try to micromanage and look-see into the LTFRB model, he will find that it takes 16 stops before one can be part of the ride-hailing community. It used to be 17 until last Friday when the LTFRB issued Board Resolution No. 005 that removed the requirement for the submittal of a Certificate of Conformity, a document that says that the bank allows a mortgaged car to be a TNVS, which the board said is needed to “reduce red tape.”

The COC, which was a prerequisite before a TNVS franchise filing is heard by the quasi-judicial regulatory body, was seen as a “frequent cause of delay or dismissal of applications” for certificates of public convenience (CPCs). The LTFRB board, headed by lawyer Teofilo Guadiz, found out that the COC requirement’s removal “will reduce red tape and expedite business and non-business transactions in government after a thorough reevaluation.”

This is a good sign that the regulatory body is now moving towards sounder policies for the sector and is actually supporting the PBBM administration’s initiatives to further streamline government processes by reducing bureaucratic red tape.

Hopefully, with this requirement put to the back burner, the LTFRB can now hasten the processing of more TNVS franchises that have yet to be heard. And while the transport regulator has effectively improved its process for TNVS franchise applications, there are still more regulations governing this relatively new public transport option to be reviewed and amended.

Prospective operators are still required to submit 16 more documents before they could secure slots for hearing. That means a jeepney driver switching to a ride-hailing cab due to a family member who invested in a car to be used as TNVS still has to go through 16 stops before getting a slot to be heard for his franchise application.

The new slots, 100,000 that cover not just four-wheel vehicles but also two-wheel ones, the regulator explained recently, will not only help address the growing demand for alternative modes of transportation but will also result in the creation of new livelihood for many drivers.

In economics, mobility is a strong driver for an economy to either grow or shrink. By addressing the transport needs of its populace, the Philippines will be on a steady trajectory for economic growth. This major development, however, should be complemented by sound policies and regulations.

And that means a review of the TNVS franchise process and also more LTFRB employees to process documents.