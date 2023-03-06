PBBM: ‘Kapatid Angat Lahat’ program to make agri more productive, profitable

The government is now eyeing to make the agriculture sector more productive and profitable with the cooperation of the private sector so it can encourage the younger generation to go into farming.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. made the pronouncement during the ceremonial signing of the Kapatid Angat Lahat for Agriculture Program (KALAP) of GO Negosyo with Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and other concerned government initiatives in Malacañang last Mon.

He said the end goal of KALAP is to make agri-entrepreneurs “more productive, profitable, sustainable, and globally” through the mentoring and their integration to the value chain of big agriculture firms.

“It is about a decent living for our farmers so that our farmers can live by virtue of their hard work, that they can – besides just surviving, that they can hold out hope within themselves that soon one day we can do more,” Marcos said during his speech at the KALAP event.

“There is hope and there is a chance for them to better themselves in their life for their families, for their communities,” he added.

The President said he hopes the government and private sector initiative will enable the new generation of farmers, particularly the millennials who already benefit from the “best technologies with the complete support of a value chain.”

Under KALAP, large corporations will serve as “big brothers” to smallholder farmers by providing them access to mentorship, money and market.

“So this is my dream as it is. I am sure of all of your dreams and I hope that little by little we will achieve that dream,” Marcos said.

“One day we will do this but we need all of you and we need everyone in our society to pull together to be able to do this,” he added. (Samuel Medenilla)