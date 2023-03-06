Pagcor gives cash incentives to PHL team to Turkey

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) announced it turned over a total of P4.1 million in cash incentives to the 82 members of the Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent to Turkey.

Each member of the contingent will receive a P50,000 (around $908.13 at current exchange rates) cash incentive from Pagcor. The contingent consists of volunteers from different agencies including the following: Department of Health (DOH); Philippine Army (PA); Philippine Air Force (PAF); Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA); Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA); and, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

“Before the volunteers returned to the Philippines last February 28, Pagcor Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco committed to give incentives to them as tokens of appreciation for their selfless acts,” Pagcor Assistant Vice President (AVP) for Community Relations and Services Eric I. Balcos was quoted in a statement as saying. “They sacrificed themselves to help and were able to conquer the challenges including bearing the extreme weather conditions. It was a huge task, but they all did it and made the whole country proud.”

The ceremonial turnover of check was held during the welcome ceremony and recognition of the volunteers at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City last Monday. Aside from Balcos, the following officials attended the event: Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Senior Undersecretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr.; DOH OIC and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Clarissa S. Vergeire; OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel F. Nepomuceno; MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes; AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres C. Centino; and, Pagcor AVP for Corporate Communications Carmelita V. Valdez.

Full volunteerism

THE Philippine response team was sent to Turkey last February 8 to help the victims of the devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit the country and the northern border of Syria last February 6.

During their 2-week deployment, the team was able to serve 1,022 patients and help recover bodies of six earthquake victims. They were also able to help assess 36 buildings in Turkey, according to Galvez. They also distributed blankets, bonnets and gloves to the victims.

Expressing gratitude, DOH Chief of Medical and Professional Staff Alfonso C. Danac said none of the volunteers, which included him, expected the cash incentive from Pagcor.

“We were deployed in full volunteerism. Malaking bagay ito dahil yung iba sa amin ay mababa lang ang salary grade [This is a big deal because the rest of us have a low salary grade] but they willingly volunteered,” the physician added.

Danac said the DOH team did not just render medical services in Turkey but also served as cooks, electricians, plumbers and cleaners as well as performed administrative work, among others.

Our team is “based on self-sufficiency,” he added.

“We rendered medical services but we also did our part [in the] camp. [Our] deployment will show to the world that our rendering services are based on professionalism and standards,” Danac was quoted in a statement as saying.

Image credits: Pagcor






